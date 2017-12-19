Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have reported Barcelona to FIFA over their alleged pursuit of star striker Antoine Griezmann, world football's governing body has confirmed.
Atletico's complaint comes after Barca director Guillermo Amor said this week it was possible that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu "had a meeting with Griezmann's family", though he clarified he was unsure whether that was the case.
France international Griezmann has a contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until June 2022 but continues to be linked with a move away.
Griezmann was reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester United during the close-season, but opted to remain at Atletico.
Coach Diego Simeone recently stoked speculation by saying he would not stand in Griezmann's way should he desire a new challenge.
But Atletico are unimpressed with Barca's courting of the 26-year-old, with the capital club alleging illegal contact has been made between the two parties and FIFA confirmed to Omnisport that a complaint has been received on the matter.
Former Barcelona player Amor suggested there was an "obligation" for his club to make contact with transfer targets, hinting at "some kind of a relationship" between the ex-Real Sociedad youngster and the Catalan giants.
Amor insisted he did not know any such specific details about Barca's reported interest in Griezmann, though Atletico feel there has been enough wrongdoing to warrant action.
Atletico, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been placed under transfer bans during the past three years as a result of breaking rules in relation to the signing of youth players and the Camp Nou outfit could now find themselves in hot water once again.
