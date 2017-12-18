Tudor sacked by Galatasaray

Galatasaray have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after his side lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.
Former Juventus and Croatia defender Tudor was appointed as successor to Jan Olde Riekerink in February but could only lead Gala to fourth place last season.
A 2-1 loss away to Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday proved to be the 39-year-old's final game in charge, with that loss directly following an embarrassing cup defeat at second-tier Sivas Belediyespor, although Gala progressed to the next round on aggregate.
The 20-time champions sit second in the Super Lig table, a point behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, but Tudor has paid the price for four defeats in their last seven league matches and for failing to get through the qualifying stages of the Europa League.
#Galatasaray SK announces that the club has today relieved Mr. Igor Tudor of Team Manager duties.— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) December 18, 2017
We thank Mr. Igor Tudor for his time at #Galatasaray and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/tUNRlPaVyr
Tudor was criticised by Netherlands icon Wesley Sneijder after he left Istanbul in July.
"The coach made his choice," Sneijder said. "He made the choice not to work with me.
"If some coach doesn't want to work with you then you have to look for something else. If the coach doesn't want to use you anymore then you don't have a jersey number."
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever
|Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
|Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
|Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
|Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
|Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
|Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
|Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
|Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
|Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
|Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
|We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
|Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
|Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
|Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
|Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
|Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
|Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
|Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
|Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
|Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
|West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
|Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
|Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
|Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
|Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
|Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
|Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
|Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
|Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
|Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
|Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
|Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
|The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
|Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
|Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
|Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
|Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
|Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
|Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
|Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
|Substitutes made the difference - Simeone