Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) following an off-the-ball incident in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.
Tarkowski appeared to aim an elbow into the ribs of Brighton's Glenn Murray in the 35th minute.
The incident occurred moments after Murray missed a penalty that was awarded when Tarkowski was adjudged by referee Chris Kavanagh to have fouled the striker.
The 25-year-old defender has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the FA regarding the incident and faces a three-match ban if the charge is upheld.
Tarkowski, whose form for high-flying Burnley has resulted in him being touted for a first England call-up, would miss Premier League matches against Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town over the busy festive period.
Tarkowski Charged By FAhttps://t.co/nAn0JYANSo— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 18, 2017
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever
|Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
|Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
|Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
|Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
|Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
|Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
|Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
|Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
|Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
|Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
|We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
|Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
|Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
|Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
|Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
|Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
|Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
|Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
|Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
|Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
|West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
|Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
|Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
|Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
|Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
|Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
|Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
|Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
|Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
|Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
|Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
|Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
|The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
|Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
|Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
|Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
|Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
|Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
|Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
|Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
|Substitutes made the difference - Simeone