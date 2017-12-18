Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah believes that Liverpool have all the ingredients to deliver a first trophy since 2012.

The Egyptian has been in stunning form this season with his goal against Bournemouth on Sunday seeing him become the first Reds player to score 20 goals before Christmas since Ian Rush.

Liverpool have not won a title since 1990 and their last trophy of any kind was the League Cup five years ago.

Salah, however, is confident that Jurgen Klopp is on the brink of finally bringing some silverware back to Anfield.

"As a team, I know we haven't won the Premier League for a long time, so I would love to win it with Liverpool," he told the club's official website.

"We have a great team, we have a great manager, so everything is good at the club - and I am sure we can win trophies here together."

Salah reaches 20 goals in a season for #LFC in the quickest time by date (17th December) since Ian Rush (8th November 1986) pic.twitter.com/rBFGuLrLEG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2017

Salah revealed Liverpool showed interest in signing him before his ill-fated move to Chelsea in January 2014.

While it did not work out for Salah at Stamford Bridge, he feels the experience made him a better player and laid the foundations for the sparkling start he has made to life in the north west.

He added: "There was interest from Liverpool when I went to Chelsea, but I think if I'd come at that time maybe things wouldn't have maybe have gone as well then as they have for me now. Who knows?

"But I went to Chelsea and everything worked out how it did and now I am here at Liverpool at the right time.

"When I go somewhere, I am always telling myself 'I have to learn from here' - and I know, 100 per cent, I learned a lot from Chelsea; I learned how to be more professional and to become a better person and player.

"It was a big step in my career and I had a good relationship with the players there - and you could see that when we played them at Anfield recently."