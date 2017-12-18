Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon by police after a late-night incident.

Puncheon was arrested at 02:20GMT on Sunday morning near the Mishiko bar on Church Street, Reigate, where police were called following a report of a fight.

A police spokesperson said: "Jason Puncheon, 31 of Kingswood, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence – causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault.

"He has been released on bail to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court on January 5.

Puncheon has made 11 appearances for Palace this season, but has only played 20 minutes in the Premier League across two substitute appearances since September.