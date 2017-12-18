Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration

Kylian Mbappe has thanked Neymar for helping him to adapt to life at Paris Saint-Germain after his whirlwind transfer.
Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in August on an initial loan deal that precedes a €180million switch at the end of this season, with Neymar having swapped Barcelona for the Ligue 1 giants earlier in the month to become the world's most expensive player.
The duo have been in sparkling form as PSG romped through their Champions Legaue group, while Mbappe has scored seven league goals and Neymar a further 11 to help Unai Emery's men establish a nine-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table.
Mbappe, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Wednesday, credited Neymar with helping him to settle in at PSG, although he regrets being unable to live like a typical teenager.
"Neymar immediately took me under his wing and integrated me," Neymar told France Football.
"Since I cannot go out too much, I bring a lot of friends home, we play, we laugh, we think about something other than football, these are the only moments where I can behave like a boy of my age.
"Becoming a good player so quickly made me miss a lot of the normal life of a normal teenager."
Meilleur Espoir Français de l'année 2017 . @telefoot_TF1 pic.twitter.com/hWkJiPwweN— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 17, 2017
But Mbappe, who has hit four goals in his last five PSG appearances, believes playing football cannot be compared to other jobs.
"Those who talk about the sacrifices that they make throughout a career, I do not understand too much," Mbappe added.
"For me, the real sacrifice would be getting up early in the morning to work."
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever
|Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
|Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
|Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
|Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
|Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
|Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
|Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
|Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
|Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
|Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
|We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
|Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
|Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
|Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
|Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
|Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
|Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
|Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
|Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
|Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
|West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
|Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
|Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
|Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
|Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
|Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
|Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
|Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
|Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
|Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
|Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
|Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
|The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
|Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
|Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
|Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
|Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
|Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
|Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
|Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
|Substitutes made the difference - Simeone