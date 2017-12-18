Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game

Greater Manchester Police have opened investigations into a "hate crime" amid reports Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was attacked before Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham.

Sterling scored twice in a 4-1 triumph over Tottenham, City's 16th league win in a row. However, troubling reports emerged soon after the game, alleging that Sterling was kicked and had racial slurs directed toward him in an altercation at the entrance of City's training base.

The club has not reported the incident to police, who were made aware of the incident the day after the game.

GMP confirmed Monday in a statement that, "Enquiries will be carried out and officers are treating it as a hate crime."