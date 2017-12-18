Related

Article

Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team

18 December 2017 01:34

The final member of Brazil's last World Cup-winning squad hung up his boots on Sunday.

Former Sao Paulo, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City playmaker Kaka enjoyed a decorated career, winning Serie A, LaLiga and the Champions League.

Kaka also won the World Cup, the 35-year-old a member of the Brazil squad who reigned supreme at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

After dazzling in his homeland in 2001, Kaka earned a ticket to the World Cup the following year with Luiz Felipe Scolari and the Selecao – the attacking midfielder going on to win 92 caps and score 29 international goals.

He only made one appearance off the bench at the 2002 showpiece, however, the superstar trio of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo sidelining Kaka as Brazil celebrated a historic fifth world championship.

Brazil have failed to reach those lofty heights since, underwhelming in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Here, we take a look at the three 'Rs' who were instrumental in creating history with Brazil and those who failed to lead a new generation.

 

THE HITS:

Ronaldo

Before Cristiano came along, Ronaldo was the name on everyone's lips. With two World Cups, two Copa Americas, and a Confederations Cup plus three FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a pair of Ballons d'Or just to name a few, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima was the face of football. A lethal and skilful striker – widely regarded to be one of the greatest of all time – he earned 98 caps for Brazil, scoring 62 goals. His international tally remains second only to Pele. It all started as a 17-year-old for Ronaldo, who was the youngest member of Brazil's squad that won the 1994 World Cup. Ronaldo did not play in the United States, but he was front and centre in France four years later, receiving the Golden Ball for player of the tournament as the South American giants reached the final. He suffered a fit before the decider against France, who upstaged the Selecao. The former Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan man had no such issues in 2002, scoring twice in the final and claiming the Golden Boot as he collected a second World Cup winners' medal with an unforgettable haircut. Ronaldo was unable to inspire Brazil to back-to-back titles in 2006, though he scored his 15th World Cup goal in Germany, which was a tournament record at the time.

 

Ronaldinho

Brazil's production line provided another gem of a player. This time trickster Ronaldinho – also regarded as one of the best to have played the game and arguably the most skilful player to come out of the country. With his goofy grin and long hair, Ronaldinho's international career will always be remembered for his stunning long-range free-kick against England in the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona playmaker lobbed David Seaman from 40 yards en route to the final in South Korea and Japan – an iconic moment in World Cup history. Ronaldinho scored another goal and tallied two assists at the tournament, where he dazzled alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo. He also captained Brazil to their second Confederations Cup title in 2005. His three goals at the tournament improved his tally to a record-equalling nine, joint all time with Cuauhtemoc Blanco. All up, the two-time FIFA World Cup of the Year and 2005 Ballon d'Or winner scored 33 goals in 97 appearances.

 

Rivaldo

Predominately a left footer, the languid Rivaldo was just as skilful as Ronaldo and Ronaldinho with his bending free-kicks, overhead kicks and long-range scoring. But the 74-time international, who added 34 goals, was definitely cleverer than his illustrious team-mates. While he helped Brazil reach the 1998 World Cup final, and starred alongside the pair as the South American giants triumphed four years later in South Korea and Japan, it was his on-field antics and an infamous moment in particular which will forever live in the memory of outraged Turkish players and fans. In a stunning display of play-acting – worthy of winning an Oscar – Rivaldo collapsed to the turf clutching his face, having been struck on the leg by a ball from Hakan Unsal, who was frustrated as the Brazil star waited next to the corner flag during the controversial 2-1 group-stage victory. Brazil went on to win a record fifth title – Rivaldo scoring five times.

 

THE MISSES:

Robinho

The legend Brazil waited in vain for. Robinho was the next big thing in South American and world football after sealing a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2005, and while the talented winger racked up 100 international appearances, he never truly lived up to the hype. As Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Kaka were phased out, Brazil's hopes rested on Robinho to add to their five World Cups and despite winning two Confederation Cup crowns and the Copa America, the former wonderkid's international career was filled with what-ifs due to injuries and inconsistent form.

 

Adriano

He was labelled as the 'next Ronaldo' and looked set to carry the baton for Brazil but off-field issues destroyed a career that was destined for the top. With the football world at his feet, Adriano – a powerful and supremely talented striker – was scoring for fun for Inter, his 74 goals in all competitions helping the Italians to four Serie A titles. He enjoyed success with Brazil, winning the Copa America and Confederations Cup, while netting 29 times in 50 appearances from 2000-10. However, the death of his father sent Adriano's career on a downward spiral and it ended ultimately unfulfilled.

 

LOOKING FORWARD:

Neymar

While Robinho and Adriano were unable to inspire a nation, things look remarkably different with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar leading a new generation to Russia 2018. The world's most expensive footballer – already Brazil's fourth leading goalscorer of all time with 53 in 83 games – has the Samba Boys dreaming of a sixth World Cup, where Tite's men are among the favourites to etch their names in history and restore the nation to former glories next year.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 19 December

17:08 West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
16:55 Dybala capable of better - Allegri
16:50 Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
16:07 Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
15:30 Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
14:10 Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
13:06 Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
12:41 Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
12:37 Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
11:59 Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
11:29 Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
10:25 Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
09:49 I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
08:55 Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
06:44 ´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
04:39 Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
03:00 Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
01:44 Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
00:45 Moyes: I can do any job in world football
00:10 Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton

Monday 18 December

23:45 Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
22:53 Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
22:27 Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
21:05 Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
19:40 Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
19:24 Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
19:06 Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
18:53 Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
18:48 Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
18:32 Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
18:32 Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
18:13 Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
17:43 Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
17:01 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
16:46 Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
16:41 Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
14:19 West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
13:11 Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
12:34 Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
12:29 Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
11:32 Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
11:26 Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
11:11 Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
10:32 Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
08:59 Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
08:02 Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
05:49 I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
05:31 Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
04:09 Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
01:34 Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
01:23 Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
00:49 Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
00:43 Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
00:05 There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever

Sunday 17 December

23:42 Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
23:07 Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
22:53 Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
22:39 Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
22:37 Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
21:54 Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
20:53 Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
20:32 Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
19:55 Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
19:47 Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
19:37 We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
19:29 Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
19:23 Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
19:00 Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
18:57 Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
18:44 Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
18:21 Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
18:16 Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
18:13 Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
17:56 Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
17:07 West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
16:58 Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
16:54 Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
16:52 Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
16:05 Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
15:26 Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
15:05 Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
14:44 Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
14:33 Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
14:27 Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
12:56 Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
12:31 Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
12:15 The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
11:41 Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
10:51 Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
04:59 Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
03:59 Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
02:58 Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
02:28 Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
00:50 Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
00:08 Substitutes made the difference - Simeone

Facebook