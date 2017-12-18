Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga could be out for up to three months with medial ligament damage.

The 25-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in the Terriers' 4-1 win over Watford on Saturday, but was stretchered off in the 19th minute after a collision with Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Scans have shown damage to the DR Congo international's medial collateral ligament and he is expected to be out for between eight and 12 weeks.

Defender Chris Lowe was also substituted in the first half at Vicarage Road with a foot injury, but scans have revealed there is no broken bone and he is likely to be available for Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton.