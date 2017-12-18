Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig

They say scoring a goal is the best feeling in football. Try telling that to Marcel Halstenberg, who will spend the mid-season Bundesliga break nursing a right hand broken in three places.
RB Leipzig went down 3-2 to 10-man Hertha Berlin on Sunday, the Bundesliga bowing out for 2017 with a thrilling contest at the Olympiastadion.
Hertha went 3-0 up despite Jordan Torunarigha's seventh-minute dismissal, and Leipzig's fightback fell short after Halstenberg scored in the 92nd minute to set up a grandstand finish.
The Germany international left-back stole in to nod Diego Demme's cross home, but his momentum sent him crashing into the side-netting and the impact was enough to cause serious damage to his hand.
Leipzig have not put a timeframe on his recovery, but they are not back in competitive action until January 13 when they face Schalke.
Injury update️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 17, 2017
Marcel #Halstenberg broke his hand in three places during #RBLBSC and will undergo an operation on Monday.
Get well soon, Marcel! pic.twitter.com/awzc6NqCvZ
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever
|Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
|Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
|Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
|Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
|Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
|Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
|Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
|Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
|Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
|Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
|We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
|Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
|Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
|Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
|Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
|Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
|Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
|Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
|Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
|Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
|West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
|Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
|Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
|Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
|Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
|Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
|Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
|Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
|Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
|Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
|Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
|Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
|The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
|Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
|Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
|Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
|Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
|Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
|Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
|Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
|Substitutes made the difference - Simeone