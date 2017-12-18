Related

Article

Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig

18 December 2017 11:26

They say scoring a goal is the best feeling in football. Try telling that to Marcel Halstenberg, who will spend the mid-season Bundesliga break nursing a right hand broken in three places.

RB Leipzig went down 3-2 to 10-man Hertha Berlin on Sunday, the Bundesliga bowing out for 2017 with a thrilling contest at the Olympiastadion.

Hertha went 3-0 up despite Jordan Torunarigha's seventh-minute dismissal, and Leipzig's fightback fell short after Halstenberg scored in the 92nd minute to set up a grandstand finish.

The Germany international left-back stole in to nod Diego Demme's cross home, but his momentum sent him crashing into the side-netting and the impact was enough to cause serious damage to his hand.

Leipzig have not put a timeframe on his recovery, but they are not back in competitive action until January 13 when they face Schalke.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 19 December

17:08 West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
16:55 Dybala capable of better - Allegri
16:50 Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
16:07 Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
15:30 Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
14:10 Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
13:06 Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
12:41 Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
12:37 Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
11:59 Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
11:29 Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
10:25 Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
09:49 I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
08:55 Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
06:44 ´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
04:39 Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
03:00 Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
01:44 Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
00:45 Moyes: I can do any job in world football
00:10 Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton

Monday 18 December

23:45 Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
22:53 Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
22:27 Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
21:05 Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
19:40 Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
19:24 Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
19:06 Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
18:53 Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
18:48 Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
18:32 Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
18:32 Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
18:13 Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
17:43 Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
17:01 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
16:46 Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
16:41 Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
14:19 West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
13:11 Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
12:34 Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
12:29 Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
11:32 Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
11:26 Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
11:11 Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
10:32 Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
08:59 Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
08:02 Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
05:49 I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
05:31 Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
04:09 Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
01:34 Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
01:23 Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
00:49 Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
00:43 Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
00:05 There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever

Sunday 17 December

23:42 Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
23:07 Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
22:53 Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
22:39 Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
22:37 Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
21:54 Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
20:53 Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
20:32 Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
19:55 Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
19:47 Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
19:37 We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
19:29 Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
19:23 Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
19:00 Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
18:57 Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
18:44 Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
18:21 Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
18:16 Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
18:13 Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
17:56 Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
17:07 West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
16:58 Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
16:54 Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
16:52 Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
16:05 Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
15:26 Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
15:05 Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
14:44 Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
14:33 Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
14:27 Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
12:56 Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
12:31 Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
12:15 The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
11:41 Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
10:51 Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
04:59 Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
03:59 Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
02:58 Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
02:28 Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
00:50 Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
00:08 Substitutes made the difference - Simeone

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 17 +26 41
2 Schalke 04 17 +7 30
3 Borussia Dortmund 17 +15 28
4 Bayer Leverkusen 17 +11 28
5 RB Leipzig 17 +2 28
6 Borussia M'gla… 17 -1 28
7 Hoffenheim 17 +5 26
8 Eintracht Fran… 17 +2 26
9 Augsburg 17 +4 24
10 Hertha BSC 17 +1 24
11 Hannover 96 17 -2 23
12 Wolfsburg 17 +0 19
13 Freiburg 17 -14 19
14 Stuttgart 17 -8 17
15 Mainz 05 17 -9 17
16 Werder Bremen 17 -7 15
17 Hamburger SV 17 -10 15
18 Köln 17 -22 6

Facebook