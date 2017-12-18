Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January

Unai Emery has suggested Paris Saint-Germain could be in the market for a defensive midfielder in the January transfer window.
Regular holding player Thiago Motta has missed much of the last six weeks with a knee injury, forcing Emery into more makeshift solutions for the position.
Adrien Rabiot has been deployed at the base of midfield at times this season, while Giovani Lo Celso started the 4-1 victory over Rennes on Saturday before being replaced by fit-again Motta in the second half
While Emery has been impressed with the limited contributions of the Argentine youngster, he has hinted he wants to add a more experienced player should Motta pick up another problem.
Speaking at his news conference ahead of Wednesday's visit of Caen, Emery said: "We are lacking a player with the profile of Thiago Motta, a real number six.
"Perhaps we can look for a player there. Even those that have filled in in that role, such as Giovani Lo Celso last Saturday, have done very well."
Emery confirmed that Thomas Meunier will start Wednesday's clash, with Dani Alves suspended.
The Belgium international has largely operated as a back-up this season but Emery insists the position is still very much up for grabs.
He added: "Dani Alves is suspended on Wednesday so Thomas will have the opportunity to play.
"I have spoken to the players about the roles of those that play more and those that play less. Those roles can change over the course of the season.
"We are all very happy with Thomas and his progression over the last year. There is real competition for the right-back role between himself and Dani.
"We want him to be ready and to play well."
