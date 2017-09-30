Toothless Crystal Palace equal English football league´s worst ever run

Crystal Palace have matched an unwanted record in the history of the English football league, after losing eight consecutive matches without scoring a goal.

Manchester United were the latest side to dispatch the Premier League's bottom club, who despite replacing Frank de Boer with Roy Hodgson, remain pointless and scoreless - having already become the first Premier League side to go so long without a goal.

Palace's defeat on Saturday saw them join north-east duo Hartlepool United and Sunderland on the eight-match mark, with the latter the last team to endure such a terrible run in the top flight - back in January 1977.

And there has been no sign of light at the end of the tunnel for the toothless Eagles, who mustered six shots at Old Trafford - though only one registered as on target, as Hodgson's side became just the second team in the Premier League era to lose their opening seven games.

7 - Crystal Palace are only the second team to lose their opening seven games in a @PremierLeague season, after Portsmouth in 2009-10. Woe. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

The Eagles' woes have been compounded further by a torrid run of fixtures at the start of Hodgson's tenure, with Chelsea next up at Selhurst Park, while key forwards Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha are both sidelined through injury.

It is certainly turning into a rather memorable season for Palace, just not for the right reasons.