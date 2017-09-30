Ronaldo´s contract up to the club, says Real Madrid boss Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's contract will not affect the forward's performances and the Frenchman does not want to get involved in the situation himself.

Ronaldo has hinted he would like a new deal despite signing on until 2021 last November, with reports suggesting he wants to better the terms Lionel Messi has been handed by Barcelona.

Zidane is confident the Portugal international, still waiting for his first goal of a LaLiga campaign that got off to a delayed start due to a five-match suspension, will not be distracted ahead of Sunday's match with Espanyol.

"I see him in good shape, I see that he is happy and focused," said Zidane at his pre-match media conference after being asked about a Ronaldo renewal.

"What Cristiano is most interested in is playing games, scoring goals, that will always stay the same.

"I'm not getting involved in that. It is a club issue, a discussion between the club and Cristiano.

"They will have to decide what happens. There will be no problem between him and the club. It [the relationship] is going to stay the same as always, very good.

"The most important thing for him is to play and be on the pitch against Espanyol."