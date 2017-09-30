Paris Saint-Germain 6 Bordeaux 2: Neymar, Cavani dispel rift rumours in emphatic victory

Neymar and Edinson Cavani brought a resounding end to talk of a rift between them as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a stunning 6-2 victory over Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes.
Reports of ill feeling between the two surfaced after an on-field disagreement over penalty-taking duties during the 2-0 win over Lyon a fortnight ago, but they showed that is firmly behind them on Saturday.
PSG were awarded a spot-kick in the 40th minute following a foolish handball by Otavio and Neymar converted it before turning to celebrate with Cavani, who won their argument against Lyon but was denied from 12 yards.
That was Neymar's second of the match, the Brazilian having opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick and setting up Cavani for his eighth Ligue 1 goal in as many outings this term.
Unai Emery's intention to attack was clear from his selection of Julian Draxler in place of Thiago Motta – one of four changes from the 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday – and the German rewarded his coach with a scintillating volley and an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the second half.
Thomas Meunier also netted with Younousse Sankhare and a Malcom penalty providing Bordeaux's consolations as Jocelyn Gourvennec's side suffered their first league defeat of the season, meaning PSG are the only unbeaten team left in the top flight.
PSG took just five minutes to get on the scoreboard. Mbappe's quick feet drew a foul from experienced defender Jeremy Toulalan in a central position 30 yards out and Neymar dispatched a beautiful free-kick that spun away from Benoit Costil and into the top-left corner.
Seven minutes later the hosts' captivating front three linked up magnificently to double their advantage. Mbappe flicked Presnel Kimpembe's pass inside for Neymar, whose throughball found Cavani running in behind Vukasin Jovanovic to stab past Costil.
4 - Neymar has scored & assisted a goal for the 4th time in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other player in the Top 5 leagues. Neyyyymar. pic.twitter.com/QpGP75ubgN— OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 30, 2017
The unrelenting hosts were three to the good when Meunier guided Yuri Berchice's left-wing cross home, Mbappe's failure to connect enabling the ball to run through to the Belgian.
But PSG were guilty of stepping off the gas and Bordeaux took full advantage. Theo Pellenard held up the ball brilliantly before spinning away from Marco Verratti and sliding a pass into Nicolas de Preville, who squared for Sankhare to add a simple finish.
Francois Kamano failed to head on target in a gilt-edged opportunity before Alphonse Areola kept out Malcom, but the visitors were out of the game by half-time. Otavio handled the ball in the box after Kamano failed to clear and Neymar sent Costil the wrong way from the resultant penalty.
Draxler made it five when, after launching the break, he met a cross from Mbappe with an exquisite cross-goal volley with the outside of his left boot that gave Costil no chance.
After a tepid start to the second period their roles switched, Draxler winning possession in the Bordeaux half and supplying the ball that Mbappe guided across the keeper and inside the far post in the 58th minute.
Cavani was warmly applauded as he made way for Angel Di Maria after the hour mark and PSG struggled to threaten in the Uruguayan's absence.
Instead it was Bordeaux who went close as substitute Alexandre Mendy rattled the post and Kamano was kept out by an impressive stop from Areola.
Neymar volleyed a chance for his hat-trick wide from a delightful Giovani Lo Celso chip in the 80th minute, but it was another Brazilian who had the final say.
Meunier sent Jonathan Cafu tumbling in the box and Malcom slammed the penalty into the top-right corner for a goal that did little to dampen spirits at a jubilant Parc des Princes.
|Neymar makes PSG confident, but not unplayable - Meunier
|Hodgson sees signs of improvement despite heavy defeat
|In-form Zaza fails to earn Italy recall
|Matchwinner Crouch still as a huge role at Stoke City - Hughes
|Watford deserved to get a point, insists delighted Silva
|West Ham fans right to be critical, says Hart
|Morata limps out of Chelsea v Manchester City
|Mourinho: I have always trusted Fellaini
|Paris Saint-Germain 6 Bordeaux 2: Neymar, Cavani dispel rift rumours in emphatic victory
|Howe refuses to blame referee for stalemate
|Man Utd set Premier League record with dominance over Palace
|Bosz relived after Dortmund´s ´worst´ game
|Neymar & Cavani inspire PSG´s most-prolific first half in Ligue 1
|Stoke City 2 Southampton 1: Crouch the hero as Potters return to winning ways
|West Brom 2 Watford 2: Richarlison leaves it late to save Hornets at The Hawthorns
|Valverde hails Messi capacity for ´pulverising records´
|West Ham 1 Swansea City 0: Sakho saves the day for Hammers
|Friends again! Neymar hugs Cavani after converting PSG penalty
|Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0: Cherries dominate in goalless draw
|Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0: Fellaini hits double as Mourinho´s men cruise
|Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Brilliant Kagawa seals points for Bosz´s boys
|Allegri warns Juventus star Higuain to ditch complacency
|Pochettino: Alli conduct not good for Tottenham or football
|Kane a long way off Ronaldo & Messi - Pochettino
|Messi asked me to join Barcelona in June – Paulinho
|Montella eyeing improvement from Bonucci
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi ´one of the best´ I have coached
|Kane: September probably the best month I´ve had
|Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham 4: Kane ends spectacular September with fitting double
|Kane matches Ronaldo & Messi as stunning September ends with brace
|Ronaldo´s contract up to the club, says Real Madrid boss Zidane
|Gareth Bale doubtful for Real Madrid´s match with Espanyol
|De Gea: Man Utd confidence makes it feel easy
|Messi will continue to improve - Puyol
|Christensen credits Gladbach spell for Chelsea ascension
|Lovren taking five pills just to play amid injury woe
|Real Madrid recruit Vinicius to miss U-17 World Cup
|Mourinho feud endures but Conte could be Guardiola´s defining Premier League rival
|Hasenhuttl hasn´t thought about Bayern job
|Ancelotti should take Guangzhou Evergrande job – Scolari
|Pique: I´m always proud to play for Spain
|Lacazette wants to break records – Wenger
|Klopp defends decision not to buy first-choice striker
|Mourinho: Lukaku can´t rest until Ibrahimovic returns
|Carlo is the best – Beckham backs Ancelotti after Bayern Munich sacking
|Conte backs Hazard to light up Premier League and Champions League
|Guardiola: No need for Aguero to apologise
|QPR 1 Fulham 2: Late drama as Holloway´s men suffer first home defeat
|Monaco 1 Montpellier 1: Camara stuns champions as PSG stay top
|Ozil out, Koscielny in doubt for Arsenal´s clash with Brighton
|USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised
|Aguero thanks fans for support after suffering broken rib
|Chiellini joins Common Goal initiative with heartfelt e-mail
|Wayne Rooney avoids broken hand, fit to face Burnley
|Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
|Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gets court date in tax-fraud case
|Injured Reus insists rehab remains on schedule
|Asensio: Ronaldo praise is a joy, but I´m not chasing his Ballon d´Or!
|Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´
|Athletic Bilbao´s Muniain suffers cruciate ligament damage
|Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash
|Ancelotti will find a ´fantastic´ club, insists Klopp
|Mental strength key for busy Manchester United – Mourinho
|Guardiola ´regretful´ over Bayern-Ancelotti parting
|Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration
|Emery looking for PSG´s plan B
|We all know these boys will score – Klopp unconcerned by goal-shy Liverpool
|Pogba a long-term absentee - Mourinho
|Guardiola confirms Aguero rib blow
|Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header
|I feel for my colleague - Bosz offers support to axed Ancelotti
|Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace´s problems grow
|Lopetegui happy to call on Pique despite referendum tweet
|Martinez names injured trio in Belgium squad
|Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp´s replacement
|Dele Alli handed one-game England ban
|Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job
|Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return
|Butland ready for England call
|Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella
|Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy
|Fit-again Wilshere is ´on the way up´ - Wenger
|Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident
|Mexico at full strength for final World Cup qualifiers
|Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash
|Milan dismiss Ancelotti return as Mirabelli backs Montella
|Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy
|Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa
|Montella lauds Milan spirit after holding off Rijeka
|Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City
|It has been a great honour - Ancelotti reflects on Bayern tenure after sacking
|Wenger delighted for centurion Giroud
|Nagelsmann: Do not include me in Bayern speculation
|We are too afraid to play football - Koeman
|AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2: Cutrone seals win amid breathless finish
|Everton 2 Apollon Limassol 2: Late Yuste goal denies Toffees´ first group stage win
|Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux
|Five Bayern players turned against Ancelotti - Hoeness
|BATE 2 Arsenal 4: Giroud joins 100 club in Europa League stroll
|Giroud reaches 100 Arsenal goals faster than Bergkamp and Van Persie
|Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL
|Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
|Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
|Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
|Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
|Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
|Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
|Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
|Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
|Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
|Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
|Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
|Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
|Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
|Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
|Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
|Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
|Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
|Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
|Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
|Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
|PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
|´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
|Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
|Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
|Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
|Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
|MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
|Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
|Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
|Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
|That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
|Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
|It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
|Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
|Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
|Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
|Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
|Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
|Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
|Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
|Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
|Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
|Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico