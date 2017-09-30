Related

Article

Montella eyeing improvement from Bonucci

30 September 2017 16:28

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has conceded that captain Leonardo Bonucci needs to improve ahead of Sunday's clash against Roma. 

The 30-year-old joined from Juventus to considerable fanfare in July but has yet to fully settle in a Milan team who have already lost two of their six Serie A games this season. 

The Rossoneri sit sixth in the table, but are level on points with the visitors to San Siro, and Montella is demanding a significant improvement from Bonucci and his fellow defenders. 

He said: "Bonucci is not a problem and never will be. He certainly knows he has to improve his performances and was the first to admit it, but he is a resource for Milan and will be for many years to come.

"People seem to think everything is Bonucci's fault, but I know how to get the best out of him and his playing style. We need to improve overall in defence and this is a big test, so the players will be concentrated for the full 95 minutes.

"The internal relations are very good and Bonucci is motivated by difficulty. I am not remotely troubled.

"Roma have a super strike force and this match will give us a chance to make it a head-to-head in the table, which in recent years it hasn't been."

Sponsored links

Saturday 30 September

18:56 Paris Saint-Germain 6 Bordeaux 2: Neymar, Cavani dispel rift rumours in emphatic victory
18:54 Howe refuses to blame referee for stalemate
18:38 Man Utd set Premier League record with dominance over Palace
18:31 Bosz relived after Dortmund´s ´worst´ game
18:27 Neymar & Cavani inspire PSG´s most-prolific first half in Ligue 1
18:13 Stoke City 2 Southampton 1: Crouch the hero as Potters return to winning ways
18:13 West Brom 2 Watford 2: Richarlison leaves it late to save Hornets at The Hawthorns
18:11 Valverde hails Messi capacity for ´pulverising records´
18:06 West Ham 1 Swansea City 0: Sakho saves the day for Hammers
17:58 Friends again! Neymar hugs Cavani after converting PSG penalty
17:55 Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0: Cherries dominate in goalless draw
17:49 Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0: Fellaini hits double as Mourinho´s men cruise
17:32 Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Brilliant Kagawa seals points for Bosz´s boys
17:11 Allegri warns Juventus star Higuain to ditch complacency
16:58 Pochettino: Alli conduct not good for Tottenham or football
16:38 Kane a long way off Ronaldo & Messi - Pochettino
16:29 Messi asked me to join Barcelona in June – Paulinho
16:28 Montella eyeing improvement from Bonucci
16:16 Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi ´one of the best´ I have coached
16:15 Kane: September probably the best month I´ve had
15:21 Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham 4: Kane ends spectacular September with fitting double
15:19 Kane matches Ronaldo & Messi as stunning September ends with brace
14:50 Ronaldo´s contract up to the club, says Real Madrid boss Zidane
13:57 Gareth Bale doubtful for Real Madrid´s match with Espanyol
13:17 De Gea: Man Utd confidence makes it feel easy
13:08 Messi will continue to improve - Puyol
11:33 Christensen credits Gladbach spell for Chelsea ascension
10:31 Lovren taking five pills just to play amid injury woe
09:14 Real Madrid recruit Vinicius to miss U-17 World Cup
09:00 Mourinho feud endures but Conte could be Guardiola´s defining Premier League rival
08:15 Hasenhuttl hasn´t thought about Bayern job
06:23 Ancelotti should take Guangzhou Evergrande job – Scolari
05:32 Pique: I´m always proud to play for Spain
03:07 Lacazette wants to break records – Wenger
02:18 Klopp defends decision not to buy first-choice striker
01:23 Mourinho: Lukaku can´t rest until Ibrahimovic returns
00:30 Carlo is the best – Beckham backs Ancelotti after Bayern Munich sacking

Friday 29 September

23:30 Conte backs Hazard to light up Premier League and Champions League
23:30 Guardiola: No need for Aguero to apologise
23:24 QPR 1 Fulham 2: Late drama as Holloway´s men suffer first home defeat
22:53 Monaco 1 Montpellier 1: Camara stuns champions as PSG stay top
22:04 Ozil out, Koscielny in doubt for Arsenal´s clash with Brighton
21:22 USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised
20:21 Aguero thanks fans for support after suffering broken rib
20:15 Chiellini joins Common Goal initiative with heartfelt e-mail
19:27 Wayne Rooney avoids broken hand, fit to face Burnley
19:14 Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
18:38 Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gets court date in tax-fraud case
18:21 Injured Reus insists rehab remains on schedule
18:06 Asensio: Ronaldo praise is a joy, but I´m not chasing his Ballon d´Or!
17:51 Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´
17:39 Athletic Bilbao´s Muniain suffers cruciate ligament damage
16:59 Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash
16:24 Ancelotti will find a ´fantastic´ club, insists Klopp
16:09 Mental strength key for busy Manchester United – Mourinho
16:05 Guardiola ´regretful´ over Bayern-Ancelotti parting
15:57 Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration
15:56 Emery looking for PSG´s plan B
15:37 We all know these boys will score – Klopp unconcerned by goal-shy Liverpool
15:09 Pogba a long-term absentee - Mourinho
14:53 Guardiola confirms Aguero rib blow
14:36 Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header
14:28 I feel for my colleague - Bosz offers support to axed Ancelotti
14:14 Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace´s problems grow
14:00 Lopetegui happy to call on Pique despite referendum tweet
13:38 Martinez names injured trio in Belgium squad
13:03 Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp´s replacement
12:59 Dele Alli handed one-game England ban
12:47 Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job
12:15 Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return
11:17 Butland ready for England call
10:41 Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella
10:33 Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy
09:54 Fit-again Wilshere is ´on the way up´ - Wenger
09:21 Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident
09:14 Mexico at full strength for final World Cup qualifiers
05:34 Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash
04:36 Milan dismiss Ancelotti return as Mirabelli backs Montella
03:59 Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy
01:52 Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa
00:57 Montella lauds Milan spirit after holding off Rijeka
00:23 Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City
00:07 It has been a great honour - Ancelotti reflects on Bayern tenure after sacking

Thursday 28 September

23:59 Wenger delighted for centurion Giroud
23:55 Nagelsmann: Do not include me in Bayern speculation
23:52 We are too afraid to play football - Koeman
23:18 AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2: Cutrone seals win amid breathless finish
23:07 Everton 2 Apollon Limassol 2: Late Yuste goal denies Toffees´ first group stage win
21:40 Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux
21:09 Five Bayern players turned against Ancelotti - Hoeness
20:49 BATE 2 Arsenal 4: Giroud joins 100 club in Europa League stroll
20:34 Giroud reaches 100 Arsenal goals faster than Bergkamp and Van Persie
20:13 Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL
18:21 Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
18:11 Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
17:49 Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
17:35 Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
17:21 Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
17:03 Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
16:33 Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
16:08 Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
15:54 Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
15:51 Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
15:48 Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
15:10 Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
14:51 Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
14:39 Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
14:36 Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
14:20 Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
13:56 Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
13:22 Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
13:12 Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
11:45 Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
11:32 Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
10:55 PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
10:50 ´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
10:28 Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
10:12 Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
09:24 Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
08:47 Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
07:18 MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
05:24 Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
04:06 Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
03:47 Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
03:06 That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
02:59 Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
01:49 It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
01:06 Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
00:58 Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
00:35 Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
00:32 Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
00:25 Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
00:16 Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
00:14 Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
00:10 Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
00:08 Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
00:01 Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 6 +17 18
2 Juventus 6 +15 18
3 Internazionale 6 +10 16
4 Lazio 6 +5 13
5 Roma 5 +8 12
6 Milan 6 +2 12
7 Sampdoria 5 +4 11
8 Torino 6 +1 11
9 Atalanta 6 +2 8
10 Chievo 6 -1 8
11 Bologna 6 -2 8
12 Fiorentina 6 +1 7
13 Cagliari 6 -4 6
14 SPAL 6 -6 4
15 Sassuolo 6 -6 4
16 Crotone 6 -8 4
17 Udinese 6 -5 3
18 Genoa 6 -5 2
19 Hellas Verona 6 -13 2
20 Benevento 6 -15 0

Facebook