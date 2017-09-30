Lacazette wants to break records – Wenger

Alexandre Lacazette is as interested in records as any other goalscorer, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Lacazette became the first Arsenal player in the Premier League era to score in his first three home league games thanks to his brace in a 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday, with Brian Marwood (1988) the last to do it.

The France international insisted he had no interest in personal records, but Wenger disagreed, saying all forwards eyed landmarks.

"I think every goalscorer is interested in records and I've not seen many who are indifferent to that," Wenger said, via the club's website, ahead of his side's hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Lacazette, 26, has made a fine start at Arsenal, scoring four goals in seven games in all competitions.

Wenger praised the forward for the way he has settled in at the club and he believes Lacazette will only get better.

"I think he is not shy on the pitch and he has adapted very well to the kind of game we want to play," he said.

"You know we want to have the ball, we want to dictate the game, we want to combine at a quick pace. He can integrate into that kind of game very well.

"He looks like he is coping every week better with the physical demands of the game, so I am quite pleased."