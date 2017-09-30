Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0: Cherries dominate in goalless draw

Bournemouth and Leicester City’s difficult starts to the Premier League season continued as they played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
The Cherries dominated for large swathes of the game and will be disappointed not to have claimed all three points after carving out a number of excellent opportunities.
The best of them fell to Jermain Defoe in just the second minute as he crashed a shot against the crossbar, while Marc Pugh thought his side should have had a penalty when Danny Simpson blocked his goal-bound effort with his arm from the rebound.
Leicester offered little going forward, but could have snatched just their second league win of the campaign through Shinji Okazaki in the second half – the Japan international firing wide with only Asmir Begovic to beat.
Joshua King in first half action at Vitality Stadium... #afcb pic.twitter.com/utsFlEIOKX— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) 30 September 2017
Bournemouth started at a blistering pace and had two golden opportunities to take the lead inside the opening five minutes.
The first fell to Defoe as he thumped a close-range shot against the crossbar from Josh King’s teasing cross. Pugh’s follow-up effort appeared to hit Simpson’s hand on its way towards an empty net, but referee Graham Scott remained unmoved by the midfielder’s protestations.
Pugh was involved again shortly after as he met Defoe’s pull back just inside the area. He failed to make a clean connection, though, and his shot bobbled harmlessly past Kasper Schmeichel’s right-hand post.
Bournemouth’s dominance continued and they should have broken the deadlock midway through the opening period when King met Pugh’s pull back 12 yards out, but like his team-mate’s earlier chance, the Norwegian scuffed his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.
Pugh’s action-packed first half showed no sign of slowing down as he then drilled narrowly over after Wes Morgan’s clearance had fallen to him inside the area.
Craig Shakespeare introduced Vicente Iborra at the break in a bid to prevent his side being overrun in midfield, but it did little to quell the incessant tide of Bournemouth attacks.
Junior Stanislas was the next to come close, firing a low shot from outside the area that Schmeichel got down well to hold.
Leicester had to wait until just before the hour for their first chance and it should have seen them take an undeserved lead.
Marc Albrighton’s deep cross fell to the feet of Okazaki just 10 yards out, but the striker inexplicably sent his shot wide of the target.
Pugh was back in the action again shortly after as he arrowed a long-range strike just past Schmeichel’s post, before Lewis Cook sent a dipping effort over.
An uncharacteristically quiet Jamie Vardy thrashed wide late on for Leicester, which was a fitting end to a game desperately lacking in quality.
Key Opta stats:
- Bournemouth are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings with Leicester City, although four have ended level (W1 D4 L0).
- Leicester City have won just five points from seven games so far this season, their joint-lowest return at this stage of a Premier League campaign alongside 1994-95, 2001-02 and 2003-04.
- The Cherries kept their first Premier League clean sheet in 10 matches, since a 1-0 win over Sunderland in April.
- Leicester have won just once in their last 10 Premier League matches under Craig Shakespeare (W1 D3 L6), this after winning seven of the first 10 under his stewardship.
- Jermain Defoe (29) had fewer touches of the ball than any other Bournemouth outfield player to start this match – he wasn’t able to hit the target with a shot, either.
- Bournemouth have won just four points from their seven Premier League games this term, fewer than in both 2015-16 (7) and 2016-17 (8) at this stage of the season.
|Neymar makes PSG confident, but not unplayable - Meunier
|Hodgson sees signs of improvement despite heavy defeat
|In-form Zaza fails to earn Italy recall
|Matchwinner Crouch still as a huge role at Stoke City - Hughes
|Watford deserved to get a point, insists delighted Silva
|West Ham fans right to be critical, says Hart
|Morata limps out of Chelsea v Manchester City
|Mourinho: I have always trusted Fellaini
|Paris Saint-Germain 6 Bordeaux 2: Neymar, Cavani dispel rift rumours in emphatic victory
|Howe refuses to blame referee for stalemate
|Man Utd set Premier League record with dominance over Palace
|Bosz relived after Dortmund´s ´worst´ game
|Neymar & Cavani inspire PSG´s most-prolific first half in Ligue 1
|Stoke City 2 Southampton 1: Crouch the hero as Potters return to winning ways
|West Brom 2 Watford 2: Richarlison leaves it late to save Hornets at The Hawthorns
|Valverde hails Messi capacity for ´pulverising records´
|West Ham 1 Swansea City 0: Sakho saves the day for Hammers
|Friends again! Neymar hugs Cavani after converting PSG penalty
|Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0: Cherries dominate in goalless draw
|Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0: Fellaini hits double as Mourinho´s men cruise
|Augsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Brilliant Kagawa seals points for Bosz´s boys
|Allegri warns Juventus star Higuain to ditch complacency
|Pochettino: Alli conduct not good for Tottenham or football
|Kane a long way off Ronaldo & Messi - Pochettino
|Messi asked me to join Barcelona in June – Paulinho
|Montella eyeing improvement from Bonucci
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi ´one of the best´ I have coached
|Kane: September probably the best month I´ve had
|Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham 4: Kane ends spectacular September with fitting double
|Kane matches Ronaldo & Messi as stunning September ends with brace
|Ronaldo´s contract up to the club, says Real Madrid boss Zidane
|Gareth Bale doubtful for Real Madrid´s match with Espanyol
|De Gea: Man Utd confidence makes it feel easy
|Messi will continue to improve - Puyol
|Christensen credits Gladbach spell for Chelsea ascension
|Lovren taking five pills just to play amid injury woe
|Real Madrid recruit Vinicius to miss U-17 World Cup
|Mourinho feud endures but Conte could be Guardiola´s defining Premier League rival
|Hasenhuttl hasn´t thought about Bayern job
|Ancelotti should take Guangzhou Evergrande job – Scolari
|Pique: I´m always proud to play for Spain
|Lacazette wants to break records – Wenger
|Klopp defends decision not to buy first-choice striker
|Mourinho: Lukaku can´t rest until Ibrahimovic returns
|Carlo is the best – Beckham backs Ancelotti after Bayern Munich sacking
|Conte backs Hazard to light up Premier League and Champions League
|Guardiola: No need for Aguero to apologise
|QPR 1 Fulham 2: Late drama as Holloway´s men suffer first home defeat
|Monaco 1 Montpellier 1: Camara stuns champions as PSG stay top
|Ozil out, Koscielny in doubt for Arsenal´s clash with Brighton
|USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised
|Aguero thanks fans for support after suffering broken rib
|Chiellini joins Common Goal initiative with heartfelt e-mail
|Wayne Rooney avoids broken hand, fit to face Burnley
|Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
|Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gets court date in tax-fraud case
|Injured Reus insists rehab remains on schedule
|Asensio: Ronaldo praise is a joy, but I´m not chasing his Ballon d´Or!
|Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´
|Athletic Bilbao´s Muniain suffers cruciate ligament damage
|Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash
|Ancelotti will find a ´fantastic´ club, insists Klopp
|Mental strength key for busy Manchester United – Mourinho
|Guardiola ´regretful´ over Bayern-Ancelotti parting
|Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration
|Emery looking for PSG´s plan B
|We all know these boys will score – Klopp unconcerned by goal-shy Liverpool
|Pogba a long-term absentee - Mourinho
|Guardiola confirms Aguero rib blow
|Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header
|I feel for my colleague - Bosz offers support to axed Ancelotti
|Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace´s problems grow
|Lopetegui happy to call on Pique despite referendum tweet
|Martinez names injured trio in Belgium squad
|Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp´s replacement
|Dele Alli handed one-game England ban
|Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job
|Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return
|Butland ready for England call
|Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella
|Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy
|Fit-again Wilshere is ´on the way up´ - Wenger
|Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident
|Mexico at full strength for final World Cup qualifiers
|Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash
|Milan dismiss Ancelotti return as Mirabelli backs Montella
|Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy
|Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa
|Montella lauds Milan spirit after holding off Rijeka
|Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City
|It has been a great honour - Ancelotti reflects on Bayern tenure after sacking
|Wenger delighted for centurion Giroud
|Nagelsmann: Do not include me in Bayern speculation
|We are too afraid to play football - Koeman
|AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2: Cutrone seals win amid breathless finish
|Everton 2 Apollon Limassol 2: Late Yuste goal denies Toffees´ first group stage win
|Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux
|Five Bayern players turned against Ancelotti - Hoeness
|BATE 2 Arsenal 4: Giroud joins 100 club in Europa League stroll
|Giroud reaches 100 Arsenal goals faster than Bergkamp and Van Persie
|Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL
|Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
|Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
|Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
|Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
|Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
|Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
|Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
|Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
|Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
|Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
|Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
|Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
|Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
|Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
|Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
|Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
|Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
|Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
|Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
|Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
|PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
|´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
|Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
|Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
|Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
|Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
|MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
|Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
|Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
|Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
|That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
|Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
|It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
|Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
|Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
|Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
|Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
|Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
|Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
|Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
|Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
|Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
|Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico