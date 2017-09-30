Amiens-Lille abandoned after barrier collapses

The Ligue 1 fixture between Amiens and Lille was abandoned early in the first half after a barrier collapsed in the away section of the Stade de la Licorne.

The incident occurred 15 minutes into the game after Fode Ballo-Toure had put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead at the same end of the ground where the visiting supporters were situated.

While Lille celebrated the goal a section of the stadium gave way, resulting in a number of their fans falling forwards.

Officials stopped play while paramedics attended those hurt, with Amiens later tweeting that the match had been abandoned.

French emergency services later reported 18 people had been hurt, three seriously.