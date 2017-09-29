USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised

USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca played out a tense 0-0 draw in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg.

USM Alger had the better chances in front of their own fans at the July 5, 1962 Stadium in Algiers, but were unable to break down a stubborn Wydad defence.

Amir Sayoud had the two best chances for the hosts, first sending a dipping volley over the crossbar midway through the second period, before whipping a left-footed shot agonisingly past Zouhair Laaroubi's post.

The two sides will meet again on October 20 at the Stade Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca for the right to face either Etoile Sahel or Al Ahly in the final.