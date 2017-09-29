Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´

Carlo Ancelotti lost his job at Bayern Munich because "there was not a good atmosphere in the team", according to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The German champions parted ways with Ancelotti on Thursday, the experienced Italian coach paying the price for a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The result in Europe prompted Bayern's hierarchy to act, although Ancelotti's position had already come under threat during a difficult pre-season that saw a string of friendly losses and resulted in star striker Robert Lewandowski publicly criticising the club.

While they did secure the DFL-Supercup, the Bavarian club endured a sluggish start to their Bundesliga campaign too, dropping five points in their opening six games.

"This season is not good until now," Salihamidzic told the media on Friday.

"We had a difficult pre-season, when we lost some games. There was not a good atmosphere in the team.

"The coach didn't manage to let the team play good football. That's why we had to react."

. @Brazzo : "The head coach issue will be discussed internally. When we come to a decision we will make it known." pic.twitter.com/0TuPa4HpgG — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 29, 2017

Willy Sagnol, who served as Ancelotti's assistant, has been placed in temporary charge of the first team, starting with Sunday's trip to Hertha Berlin.

Salihamidzic, along with president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, is now tasked with finding a long-term replacement for a man who won the league title last season.

"We will only make a decision if we all agree," he said.

"We need a coach who cares about all the problems we have and who is able to solve them. That's not an easy task at the moment, as the season already started. Nevertheless we'll find a good solution.

"We will come out of this situation strongly. We have a top group, a fantastic team. We will show that on Sunday."