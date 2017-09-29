Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa

Experienced Scottish striker Ross McCormack has swapped Aston Villa for Melbourne City in the A-League.
McCormack, 31, moves to Melbourne in Australia as an injury-replacement player for captain Bruno Fornaroli ahead of the 2017-18 season, which gets underway next month.
City – bankrolled by the City Football Group – and new head coach Warren Joyce, formerly of Manchester United and Wigan Athletic, were on the hunt for a new striker following a serious ankle injury to leading marksman Fornaroli.
And it led them to 13-time Scotland international McCormack, who struggled to make an impact at Championship outfit Villa after arriving from Fulham, scoring just three goals since August 2016, while he also spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest.
We are pleased to announce the signing of forward Ross McCormack! #WelcomeRoss— Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) September 28, 2017
Details https://t.co/hjejaqomy9 pic.twitter.com/osHt7o5g4k
"I'm here to do a job for the team, support my team-mates, work hard for the manager and represent the club in the right manner," McCormack said.
"Hopefully I can show the fans what I can offer the team and I'm very excited about being able to represent this city and its fans at a great club."
McCormack enjoyed productive spells at Motherwell, Cardiff City, Leeds United and Fulham.
It was at Leeds, though, where McCormack flourished, scoring more than 50 goals during his four seasons at Elland Road.
Joyce added: "Losing Bruno to injury was difficult as he is an important player given his stature and ability within our team. But we were proactive in immediately seeking out a replacement and having seen Ross' performances, we believe he can provide an avenue and a strong attacking option for us.
"I'm sure the fans will be excited by Ross' potential and we hope to get him right and available as soon as possible."
|Wenger delighted for centurion Giroud
|Nagelsmann: Do not include me in Bayern speculation
|We are too afraid to play football - Koeman
|AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2: Cutrone seals win amid breathless finish
|Everton 2 Apollon Limassol 2: Late Yuste goal denies Toffees´ first group stage win
|Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux
|Five Bayern players turned against Ancelotti - Hoeness
|BATE 2 Arsenal 4: Giroud joins 100 club in Europa League stroll
|Giroud reaches 100 Arsenal goals faster than Bergkamp and Van Persie
|Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL
|Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
|Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
|Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
|Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
|Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
|Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
|Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
|Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
|Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
|Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
|Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
|Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
|Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
|Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
|Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
|Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
|Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
|Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
|Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
|Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
|PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
|´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
|Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
|Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
|Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
|Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
|MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
|Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
|Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
|Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
|That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
|Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
|It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
|Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
|Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
|Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
|Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
|Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
|Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
|Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
|Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
|Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
|Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico
|Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
|Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
|Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
|Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
|Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
|Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
|Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
|CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
|Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
|McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
|Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
|Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
|Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
|Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
|Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
|No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
|West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
|Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
|Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
|Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
|Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
|Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
|Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
|Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
|Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
|Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
|Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
|Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
|Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
|Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
|I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
|Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
|Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
|Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
|Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
|Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
|Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
|Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
|Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
|Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
|Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
|Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
|Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
|Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win