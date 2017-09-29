Guardiola: No need for Aguero to apologise

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero does not owe him an apology after a midweek night out in Amsterdam left his top scorer with a broken rib from a car accident.
Premier League leaders City travel to Chelsea on Saturday, sitting three points above Antonio Conte's reigning champions at the summit.
But their preparations were dealt a big blow when a taxi carrying Aguero as a passenger drove into a lamp post on Amsterdam's De Boelelaan at around 11pm on Thursday night.
The 29-year-old was initially treated at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam before travelling back to Manchester on Friday to be assessed by City's medical staff.
Guardiola will now be forced to make do without Aguero, who is one goal away from equalling City's all-time scoring record, but he refused to condemn the Argentina star for travelling abroad on a day off to attend a concert by Colombian pop star Maluma, 48 hours before a pivotal match.
"Why should he apologise to me?" Guardiola said.
I'm home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It's a broken rib. Hurts, but I'm fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/uamK7xwo99— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017
"No [he does not need to]. And Mendy too?" he added in reference to left-back Benjamin Mendy, who he confirmed will be out until April next year with a ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament sustained during last weekend's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.
The media's focus was trained upon Aguero who, even though he has not always been an automatic first choice during Guardiola's tenure, found a staunch ally in his manager on this occasion.
"I don't want to know what my players do," he said. "They are fathers, they have a full responsibility on their shoulders - on and off the pitch.
"I have a private life, my family. I am concerned with what they have to do on the pitch. That's all.
"I don't know what the supporters think. Some of them can be upset, some not. At the end it's fortunate the injury is not bad. He is healthy. Accidents happen, he's alive.
"Sergio is mature enough to know exactly what he has to do."
Similarly, Guardiola refuted the suggestion that a late night so close to a key game would have hindered Aguero, irrespective of his unfortunate choice of taxi driver.
"Our players' physical condition is top. They work amazingly," he said. "Our athletic preparation is perfect.
"We trained 11am not 8am, so he had enough time to rest."
Going to surgery with @JeseRodriguez10 !! what a small world pic.twitter.com/WdC8mAGW4z— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 29, 2017
Chelsea beat City at home and away in the league last season – Conte becoming the first man to inflict such a punishment upon Guardiola during his esteemed coaching career.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is keen to see how his revamped squad respond and will not allow Aguero's absence to serve as an excuse.
"We want to become a big club, I've been at two amazing clubs in my life - you have to overcome this situation," he said.
"If we start to complain we'll never reach the step we want to get to. I prefer to play with men who are strong.
"I would like to play with Sergio because we are strong with him, but he's not there. No complaints. The big clubs do it - they overcome the difficult situations.
"If people are saying we can't do it now, forget about it. We'll never reach what we want as a club in the next five or six years."
While Guardiola has an array of attacking talent to step into his forward line as Aguero recuperates, being without Mendy's buccaneering displays from left-back could prove to be the more punishing loss.
"We can't replace him," his manager conceded. "In the way he plays, the way he goes up and down the sides you can't replace him.
"We have to do it in a different way. There is no replacement here but also all around the world.
"Nobody has the energy Benjamin has. His mood on the pitch and in the locker room.
"But we have other qualities in other players and have to find a balance with them."
|Conte backs Hazard to light up Premier League and Champions League
|Guardiola: No need for Aguero to apologise
|QPR 1 Fulham 2: Late drama as Holloway´s men suffer first home defeat
|Monaco 1 Montpellier 1: Camara stuns champions as PSG stay top
|Ozil out, Koscielny in doubt for Arsenal´s clash with Brighton
|USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised
|Aguero thanks fans for support after suffering broken rib
|Chiellini joins Common Goal initiative with heartfelt e-mail
|Wayne Rooney avoids broken hand, fit to face Burnley
|Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
|Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gets court date in tax-fraud case
|Injured Reus insists rehab remains on schedule
|Asensio: Ronaldo praise is a joy, but I´m not chasing his Ballon d´Or!
|Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´
|Athletic Bilbao´s Muniain suffers cruciate ligament damage
|Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash
|Ancelotti will find a ´fantastic´ club, insists Klopp
|Mental strength key for busy Manchester United – Mourinho
|Guardiola ´regretful´ over Bayern-Ancelotti parting
|Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration
|Emery looking for PSG´s plan B
|We all know these boys will score – Klopp unconcerned by goal-shy Liverpool
|Pogba a long-term absentee - Mourinho
|Guardiola confirms Aguero rib blow
|Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header
|I feel for my colleague - Bosz offers support to axed Ancelotti
|Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace´s problems grow
|Lopetegui happy to call on Pique despite referendum tweet
|Martinez names injured trio in Belgium squad
|Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp´s replacement
|Dele Alli handed one-game England ban
|Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job
|Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return
|Butland ready for England call
|Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella
|Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy
|Fit-again Wilshere is ´on the way up´ - Wenger
|Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident
|Mexico at full strength for final World Cup qualifiers
|Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash
|Milan dismiss Ancelotti return as Mirabelli backs Montella
|Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy
|Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa
|Montella lauds Milan spirit after holding off Rijeka
|Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City
|It has been a great honour - Ancelotti reflects on Bayern tenure after sacking
|Wenger delighted for centurion Giroud
|Nagelsmann: Do not include me in Bayern speculation
|We are too afraid to play football - Koeman
|AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2: Cutrone seals win amid breathless finish
|Everton 2 Apollon Limassol 2: Late Yuste goal denies Toffees´ first group stage win
|Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux
|Five Bayern players turned against Ancelotti - Hoeness
|BATE 2 Arsenal 4: Giroud joins 100 club in Europa League stroll
|Giroud reaches 100 Arsenal goals faster than Bergkamp and Van Persie
|Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL
|Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
|Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
|Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
|Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
|Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
|Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
|Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
|Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
|Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
|Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
|Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
|Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
|Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
|Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
|Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
|Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
|Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
|Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
|Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
|Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
|PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
|´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
|Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
|Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
|Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
|Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
|MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
|Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
|Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
|Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
|That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
|Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
|It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
|Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
|Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
|Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
|Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
|Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
|Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
|Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
|Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
|Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
|Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico