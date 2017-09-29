Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed he is influenced by the coaching methods of Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are three points behind Guardiola's side in the Premier League table and will need to be at their best to thwart a team who have scored 21 goals in their six games this season.

Conte has been impressed by City's start to the season and is happy to admit taking inspiration from Guardiola's attacking approach.

"I have great respect for Pep and I think he's the best," Conte said.

"I like to watch his side's games. Every coach tries to learn new information and new ideas and then try to elaborate on them with their own thoughts.

"We know very well that Guardiola's team likes to dominate the game, have a lot of possession, and create many chances to score.

"He tries to create a squad with a lot of technical and creative players to try and deliver his ideas on the pitch.

"Manchester City have improved on last season and brought in a lot of good signings. They have started very well and are in a great moment with lots of confidence.

"We have to pay attention tomorrow, as it won't be easy against City."

Guardiola will be without the services of top scorer Sergio Aguero, who suffered a suspected broken rib in a car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday.

At his pre-match news conference, Conte said he had enough faith in his players to not have an issue with one of them being abroad 48 hours before a match.

"I was a player and when you have your day off you must take responsibility to try to make the best decision for you, the team and the club," he explained.

"I like to give responsibility because the players are not kids. They are men, they have families and children and I think that it is important to give them responsibility.

"I'm sorry for the situation and I hope Sergio is feeling good. I think and I hope that he stays well."