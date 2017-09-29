Atletico Madrid have confirmed that defender Lucas Hernandez has suffered a hamstring injury.
The 21-year-old underwent tests on Friday, which have determined he has suffered a grade one injury in his hamstring.
The Frenchman has featured in all six of Atleti's league games so far this season and played in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.
Lucas was not selected in the squad to face Leganes away from home in LaLiga on Saturday.
| SQUAD LIST— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 29, 2017
Here are the players @Simeone called up for #LeganésAtleti!#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/kNpsbIoW13
|Wayne Rooney avoids broken hand, fit to face Burnley
|Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
|Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gets court date in tax-fraud case
|Injured Reus insists rehab remains on schedule
|Asensio: Ronaldo praise is a joy, but I´m not chasing his Ballon d´Or!
|Salihamidzic starts search for new coach after Bayern ´had to react´
|Athletic Bilbao´s Muniain suffers cruciate ligament damage
|Conte places faith in Christensen for Manchester City clash
|Ancelotti will find a ´fantastic´ club, insists Klopp
|Mental strength key for busy Manchester United – Mourinho
|Guardiola ´regretful´ over Bayern-Ancelotti parting
|Chelsea boss Conte reveals Guardiola inspiration
|Emery looking for PSG´s plan B
|We all know these boys will score – Klopp unconcerned by goal-shy Liverpool
|Pogba a long-term absentee - Mourinho
|Guardiola confirms Aguero rib blow
|Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header
|I feel for my colleague - Bosz offers support to axed Ancelotti
|Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace´s problems grow
|Lopetegui happy to call on Pique despite referendum tweet
|Martinez names injured trio in Belgium squad
|Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp´s replacement
|Dele Alli handed one-game England ban
|Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job
|Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return
|Butland ready for England call
|Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella
|Redknapp: Tottenham can keep Kane happy
|Fit-again Wilshere is ´on the way up´ - Wenger
|Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident
|Mexico at full strength for final World Cup qualifiers
|Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash
|Milan dismiss Ancelotti return as Mirabelli backs Montella
|Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy
|Melbourne City sign McCormack from Villa
|Montella lauds Milan spirit after holding off Rijeka
|Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City
|It has been a great honour - Ancelotti reflects on Bayern tenure after sacking
|Wenger delighted for centurion Giroud
|Nagelsmann: Do not include me in Bayern speculation
|We are too afraid to play football - Koeman
|AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2: Cutrone seals win amid breathless finish
|Everton 2 Apollon Limassol 2: Late Yuste goal denies Toffees´ first group stage win
|Manchester City favourites for crucial Chelsea clash - Le Saux
|Five Bayern players turned against Ancelotti - Hoeness
|BATE 2 Arsenal 4: Giroud joins 100 club in Europa League stroll
|Giroud reaches 100 Arsenal goals faster than Bergkamp and Van Persie
|Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL
|Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
|Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
|Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
|Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
|Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
|Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
|Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
|Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
|Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
|Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
|Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
|Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
|Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
|Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
|Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
|Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
|Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
|Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
|Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
|Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
|PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
|´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
|Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
|Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
|Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
|Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
|MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
|Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
|Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
|Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
|That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
|Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
|It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
|Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
|Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
|Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
|Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
|Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
|Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
|Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
|Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
|Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
|Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico
|Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
|Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
|Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
|Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
|Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
|Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
|Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
|CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
|Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
|McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
|Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
|Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
|Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
|Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
|Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
|No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
|West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
|Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
|Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
|Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
|Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
|Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
|Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
|Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
|Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
|Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
|Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
|Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
|Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
|Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
|I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
|Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
|Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
|Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
|Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
|Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
|Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
|Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
|Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
|Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
|Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
|Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
|Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
|Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win