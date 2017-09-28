Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard

Alvaro Morata believes his luck is in as he begins to forge a fine understanding with Chelsea creator-in-chief Eden Hazard.

Antonio Conte's men beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a Champions League thriller on Wednesday, Hazard and Morata linking up to cancel out Antoine Griezmann's penalty before Michy Batshuayi won it with the final kick of the game.

Morata has made a flying start since swapping Real Madrid for Stamford Bridge and his goal was significant in being the first scored by an opposition player at Atletico's new Wanda Metropolitano home.

The Spain international took his tally to seven goals already this term, but Morata believes the feat is made much simpler by playing with the likes of Hazard.

"It is easy playing with a player like Eden, one of the best players in the world, and I am very lucky to play with him," Morata told the Blues' official website.

"I am happy but we must continue to win the games, win all the three points that are possible and we are very happy because in this game we did."

Chelsea face a crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend, following hot on the heels of another pivotal fixture on the continent.

"The win was very important for us because this was a very important test for us, playing against Atletico," he said.

"Atletico in the last few years have arrived to the Champions League final, so it was a very good test and we took the three points and now we can move on, relax and put this mentality into the Premier League. It was a massive victory."