´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has suggested that "good news" will soon be on its way regarding a contract renewal at Camp Nou.
The Spain international, who made his Barca debut in 2002, is keen to extend his lengthy stay at the club, with a new deal mooted in recent weeks.
And, following his side's 1-0 Champions League win at Sporting CP, Iniesta told reporters that he was expecting positive movement on that front.
"I think the good news is coming soon," the midfielder said.
Victoria durísima!! Gran trabajo!!! Volvemos felices a casa!!! Força Barça!!! pic.twitter.com/kMcqUKJxcI— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) September 27, 2017
On a hard-fought win, which keeps Barca top of Group D, Iniesta added: "It's the Champions League - the matches away from home are always difficult and this has been one more example.
"I think [Sporting] have great players in midfield, they attack well, they combine well. We have tried to counter it in the best way we could and we have done it to a great extent.
"In general terms, we have played a fairly complete game."
Barca have made a fine start in LaLiga this term, winning their first six matches to pull four points clear at the summit.
