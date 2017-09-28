Related

Article

´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal

28 September 2017 10:50

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has suggested that "good news" will soon be on its way regarding a contract renewal at Camp Nou.

The Spain international, who made his Barca debut in 2002, is keen to extend his lengthy stay at the club, with a new deal mooted in recent weeks.

And, following his side's 1-0 Champions League win at Sporting CP, Iniesta told reporters that he was expecting positive movement on that front.

"I think the good news is coming soon," the midfielder said.

On a hard-fought win, which keeps Barca top of Group D, Iniesta added: "It's the Champions League - the matches away from home are always difficult and this has been one more example.

"I think [Sporting] have great players in midfield, they attack well, they combine well. We have tried to counter it in the best way we could and we have done it to a great extent.

"In general terms, we have played a fairly complete game."

Barca have made a fine start in LaLiga this term, winning their first six matches to pull four points clear at the summit.

Sponsored links

Thursday 28 September

11:45 Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
11:32 Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
10:55 PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
10:50 ´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
10:28 Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
10:12 Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
09:24 Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
08:47 Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
07:18 MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
05:24 Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
04:06 Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
03:47 Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
03:06 That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
02:59 Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
01:49 It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
01:06 Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
00:58 Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
00:35 Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
00:32 Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
00:25 Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
00:16 Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
00:14 Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
00:10 Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
00:08 Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
00:01 Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico

Wednesday 27 September

23:42 Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
23:30 Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
23:27 Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
23:05 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
22:54 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
22:53 Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
22:49 Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
22:47 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
22:47 Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
22:41 CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
21:11 Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
20:22 McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
20:16 Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
19:51 Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
18:53 Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
18:05 Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
17:53 Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
17:27 No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
16:54 West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
16:28 Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
16:23 Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
16:04 Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
15:09 Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
14:44 Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
14:00 Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
13:58 Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
13:28 Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
12:45 Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
12:14 Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
11:51 Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
09:59 Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
09:03 Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
07:12 Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
06:10 I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
05:37 Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
03:41 Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
02:31 Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
02:14 Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
01:08 Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
00:55 Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
00:43 Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
00:35 Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
00:24 Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
00:20 Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
00:15 Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
00:10 Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
00:06 Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win

Tuesday 26 September

23:59 Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
23:45 Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
23:43 Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
23:09 We must finish chances - Klopp
23:05 94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
22:56 Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
22:56 Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
22:55 Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
22:49 Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
22:45 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
22:44 Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
22:38 APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
22:38 Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
22:15 Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
21:56 Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
21:29 Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
21:18 Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
20:56 Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
20:54 Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
20:50 Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
20:41 Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
20:37 Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
20:29 It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
20:13 Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
19:58 No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
19:31 Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
19:08 CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
18:41 Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
18:16 Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
17:49 Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
17:11 Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
16:57 Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
16:34 Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
16:15 Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
15:58 Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
15:40 Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
15:07 Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
14:57 ´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
13:48 Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
13:42 PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
13:08 Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
12:35 Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
12:04 Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
11:52 Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
11:34 Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
10:40 Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
10:23 Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
09:25 Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
08:42 Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
05:40 Alonso announces move into management
04:15 Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
03:15 Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
02:27 Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
01:21 Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
00:25 Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 6 +18 18
2 Atlético Madrid 6 +8 14
3 Sevilla 6 +4 13
4 Valencia 6 +7 12
5 Real Betis 6 +3 12

Facebook