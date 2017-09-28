Manchester City defender Mendy suffers ruptured ACL

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Premier League club confirmed he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The France international, who suffered the setback in the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday, flew to Barcelona earlier this week for expert assessment, which revealed significant damage to his ACL.

City have not yet revealed for how long Mendy will be out of action, but such an issue leaves his participation over the remainder of the campaign in doubt.

"Benjamin will undergo surgery [on Friday] in Barcelona," confirmed a statement on the club's official website.

"Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Bad news guys ll be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple monthes with ruptured ACL... but will be back soon & stronger hopefully — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 28, 2017

Mendy, meanwhile, took to his Twitter account to offer his own take: "Bad news guys. Disappointed that I'll be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months with ruptured ACL... but will be back soon and stronger hopefully."

The close-season signing, who joined City from Monaco for a reported £52million, has become a fan favourite in his short time in Manchester for his blend of on-field quality and off-field quirkiness.

He suffered the injury in the first half of City's victory over Palace, which left Pep Guardiola's men top of the Premier League on goal difference.