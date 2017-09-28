Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal

Marco Asensio has agreed terms on a new contract at Real Madrid that will run until 2023, the European champions have announced.

The Spain international has been in fine form at the start of the new season, scoring four times in all competitions for Madrid.

And Asensio's dazzling performances have led to an extension that will keep him at Santiago Bernabeu for another six years.

The 21-year-old broke into the Madrid first team last season after a prior loan spell with Espanyol, having been signed from Mallorca in 2015.

4 - Marco Asensio has scored in four of his five finals for Real Madrid (UEFA Supercopa 2016, CL 2017 and Supercopa 2017). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/kt19Yr18uV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2017

Asensio made his senior international bow in May 2016, establishing himself in the Spain squad this term.

The Madrid star will discuss his renewal at a news conference on Friday, following in the footsteps of team-mates Marcos Llorente and Raphael Varane, who have also recently agreed new terms.