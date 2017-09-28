Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign

Bayern Munich's rocky start to the season was thrown into chaos on Thursday as the club saw fit to sack Carlo Ancelotti.
A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the amiable Italian, who had struggled to live up to the expectations set upon him at the Allianz Arena after Pep Guardiola's glittering three-season stint.
Specifically drafted in to win the Champions League trophy that Guardiola could not manage in Germany, Ancelotti could only guide Bayern to last season's quarter-finals before a thrashing at the Parc des Princes "showed that we had to take action", in the words of CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Falling three points off the pace of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, led by newcomer Peter Bosz, also left Ancelotti in a precarious predicament.
However, poor performances on the pitch have not been Bayern's sole issue this season and Ancelotti's departure may not be the salve to all of the Bundesliga giants' issues.
Here we examine the squabbles, subterfuge and farce that has put Bayern's domestic domination at risk.
LEWANDOWSKI LASHES OUT
Bayern's hierarchy were put behind the eight ball before last season had even ended, after coming under fire from one of the club's star players.
Robert Lewandowski missed out on the Bundesliga top scorer award to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after failing to net on the final day, but the Poland star had already insisted that Bayern's squad needed refreshing: "Of course we need new players on two, three positions probably, but that is not my job. Bayern has to work now a bit."
Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy, Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez all made the switch to the Allianz Arena, but it was seemingly not enough to satisfy Lewandowski, with sniping from his and Bayern's respective camps overshadowing pre-season preparations, which leads to another point of ire of the striker...
50 - #Lewandowski scored his 50th goal under @MrAncelotti - 34 more than any other player for @FCBayernEN since 2016/17. Unique. #FCBRSCA— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 12, 2017
PRE-SEASON SHAMBLES
"We did not have time for training in the pre-season, we had a lot of friendlies," was Lewandowski's lament as Bayern began their campaign with a penalty-shootout win over Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Supercup and 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
It is often folly to read too much into pre-season results, but Bayern's made for particularly grim viewing.
Bayern 1-1 Arsenal (2-3 on penalties)
Bayern 0-4 AC Milan
Bayern 3-2 Chelsea
Bayern 0-2 Inter
Bayern 0-3 Liverpool
Bayern 0-2 Napoli
Of course, these games were not played at full speed, or with anything on the line, but the new-found advent of high-profile competitions such as the International Champions Cup has added an extra dimension to pre-season.
Bayern's lackadaisical approach was to follow them into the campaign.
ANCELOTTI TAKING ON MULLER, AND LOSING
The form of Thomas Muller had been a stick to beat Ancelotti with throughout his time at Bayern.
After scoring a career-best 20 league goals in Guardiola's final campaign, Muller scored just five last term - his worst return.
Naturally the player did not believe he was to blame, but Muller's popularity at the club has ensured that enough supporters would fall on his side of the argument, especially when he was backed by Lothar Matthaus.
"This has nothing to do with Muller. He needs a coach who wants him in his team, then Muller will not disappoint."
75 - @FCBayernEN haven't lost any of the 75 #Bundesliga games in which @esmuellert_ has scored at least one goal. Omen. #FCBM05 @FCBayernUS— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 16, 2017
CLUB ICONS CLAIM TIME IS UP
Ancelotti may have feared the worst as he digested Wednesday's defeat in Paris, but it was not the first time in the early knockings of the season that he had contemplated his future.
Club legend Stefan Effenberg warned that a repeat of the relative failings of last season would cost the Italian, while former Bayern player Mario Basler caused ripples of rumour when claiming that he had it on authority that Ancelotti would be taking a job in the Chinese Super League in January.
Ancelotti swiftly rubbished the suggestions, but it sowed the seeds of doubt that he would be in the hot seat long-term.
Who knows, a lucrative job in the Far East could now be on the table after all...
THE FATAL PSG GAME
Muller was not the only first-teamer to become disillusioned with Ancelotti's chopping and changing.
Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, so often the tandem upon which Bayern success has been built in recent years have also found themselves subject to rotation, with the Frenchman showing his anger when throwing down his shirt after being substituted against Anderlecht earlier this month.
Both wingers were left on the bench at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, forcing Ancelotti to defend his selection, and it was Robben's reaction to the defeat which suggested the Italian had lost the faith of his players.
Asked if the team were still behind Ancelotti, Robben told reporters: "I will not answer that. I'm now in my ninth season with FC Bayern, this is something I am not accustomed to."
|Pellegrino calls for patience with returning Van Dijk
|Pjanic suffered thigh strain in Juventus warm-up
|Asensio agrees new long-term Real Madrid deal
|Ancelotti sacking Bayern´s latest skid in spluttering campaign
|Benedito ends vote of no confidence against Barcelona board
|Neymar slams reports of Cavani rift
|Pochettino: In-form Kane can be even better
|Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?
|Where did it go wrong for Ancelotti? Italian´s Bayern tenure in Opta numbers
|Bayern sack Ancelotti after defeat at PSG
|Zidane the key for Varane after Madrid renewal
|Dele Alli called up by England, despite threat of ban
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis injured in Chelsea defeat
|Payet returns for France but Martial misses out again
|Diego Costa begins training ahead of Atletico return
|Barcelona and Real Madrid handed third-tier Copa del Rey tests
|Lahm ´would definitely change something´ at Bayern
|Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report
|Former England youths Brooks and Ampadu earn Wales senior call
|Neymar backs Mbappe in battle for Ballon d´Or
|Ex-Milan and Inter coach Leonardo appointed at Antalyaspor
|PSG ´didn´t do anything exceptional´, Verratti sends ominous message
|´Good news´ is coming on Iniesta renewal
|Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing
|Higuain hails career-highlight Olympiacos intervention
|Morata: It is easy playing with Hazard
|Valverde backing Suarez after another goalless outing
|MLS Review: Atlanta clinch play-off spot, Kaka bags brace in Orlando rout
|Coutinho vows to give ´maximum´ for Liverpool
|Chelsea right to sell Costa as Zola talks up Morata
|Lukaku a ´bargain´ at £75m, says Keane
|That was not Bayern Munich – Rummenigge laments bitter loss
|Kane not at Ronaldo, Messi level yet – Lloris
|It´s just the beginning - Mbappe warns PSG rivals
|Emery lauds perfect PSG after Bayern success
|Griezmann shoulders blame for Atletico defeat to Chelsea
|Conte slams Chelsea v City Saturday slot after famous triumph
|Wicky heaps praise on ´unbelievable´ Oberlin after record win
|Vitoria refusing to give up hope despite humiliation at Basel
|Higuain has never been an issue – Allegri lauds decisive display
|Rodgers salutes improving Celtic after long-awaited Champions League win
|Ancelotti defends team selection after PSG defeat
|Valverde impressed with Barcelona´s resilience in Sporting win
|Hazard relishing City showdown after Chelsea stun Atletico
|Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
|Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
|Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
|Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
|Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
|Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
|Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
|CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
|Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
|McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
|Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
|Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
|Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
|Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
|Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
|No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
|West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
|Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
|Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
|Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
|Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
|Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
|Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
|Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
|Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
|Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
|Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
|Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
|Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
|Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
|I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
|Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
|Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
|Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
|Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
|Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
|Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
|Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
|Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
|Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
|Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
|Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
|Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
|Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win
|Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
|Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
|Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
|We must finish chances - Klopp
|94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
|Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
|Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
|Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
|Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
|Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
|Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
|APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
|Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
|Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
|Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
|Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
|Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
|Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
|It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
|Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
|No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
|Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
|CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
|Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
|Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
|Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
|Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
|Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
|Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
|Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
|Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
|Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
|Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
|´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
|Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
|PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
|Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
|Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
|Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
|Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger