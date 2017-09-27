Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract

Real Madrid have announced that Raphael Varane has agreed a new five-year contract.

The France international centre-back will stay with the Spanish and European champions until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Varane follows Marcelo, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Karim Benzema and Marcos Llorente in committing his future to the club.

The 24-year-old, who signed from Lens in 2011, has established himself as a crucial part of Madrid's spectacular success under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

He has won 13 major trophies since arriving from France, including three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two LaLiga titles.