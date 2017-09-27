Article

Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D

27 September 2017 22:49

Barcelona extended their winning run to eight games in all competitions on Wednesday as they edged past Sporting CP 1-0 in their Champions League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. 

Ernesto Valverde's side rarely had to get out of second gear to secure a win that puts them in a commanding position at the summit of Group D.

The only goal of the game came just four minutes into the second half, and despite Luis Suarez wheeling away to celebrate, replays showed that the decisive final touch came from Sporting defender Sebastian Coates. 

Bruno Fernandes had a wonderful opportunity to claim a share of the spoils for Sporting in the second half but was thwarted by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as Barcelona held on for a deserved three points.

The Spanish giants will be confident of extending their lead at the top of the group when they host Olympiacos in three weeks. Sporting, meanwhile, face a daunting test against Juventus in Turin.

The game started at a pedestrian pace with Barcelona's potent attackers easily kept at arm's length by a well drilled Sporting backline. 

They did get a clear sight of goal in the 15th minute, however, as Suarez whipped a shot over the crossbar when well positioned on the edge of the area.

Cristiano Piccini then saw his fizzing long-range drive tipped over by Ter Stegen before Suarez missed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock. Played in by a typically incisive pass by Lionel Messi, the Uruguayan could only hit his left-foot strike straight at Rui Patricio. 

The roles were reversed shortly after as Messi got himself on the end of a Suarez cross, only to head straight at the Sporting goalkeeper.

Messi was then denied a likely opener just before the break when Fabio Coentrao threw himself in front of the Argentine's goal-bound effort. 

Barcelona's influential playmaker was instrumental in the opening goal just three minutes into the second period. 

His teasing free-kick from the right caused chaos in the Sporting box and after bouncing off Suarez's head the ball ended up in the net via the unfortunate Coates.

Suarez did come close to getting his name on the scoresheet but his drilled shot from the edge of the area was straight down the throat of Patricio. 

Ter Stegen then produced a great stop to deny Fernandes an equaliser as Barcelona held on for maximum points.

Key Opta facts:

- Lionel Messi is Barcelona's top scorer this season in all competitions with 12 goals - own goals are second on that list with four.
- Barcelona have scored in each of their last 26 Champions League group games - the last time they failed to score was in December 2012 (0-0 v Benfica).
- Andres Iniesta made his 100th start in the Champions League (124 appearances in total).
- Lionel Messi lost the ball 18 times, more than any other player in the game. 
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen attempted 35 passes in this game, more than Jeremy Mathieu (32) and Fabio Coentrao (15).

 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 27 September

23:42 Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
23:30 Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
23:27 Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
23:05 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
22:54 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
22:53 Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
22:49 Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
22:47 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
22:47 Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
22:41 CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
21:11 Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
20:22 McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
20:16 Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
19:51 Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
18:53 Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
18:05 Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
17:53 Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
17:27 No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
16:54 West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
16:28 Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
16:23 Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
16:04 Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
15:09 Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
14:44 Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
14:00 Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
13:58 Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
13:28 Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
12:45 Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
12:14 Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
11:51 Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
09:59 Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
09:03 Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
07:12 Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
06:10 I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
05:37 Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
03:41 Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
02:31 Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
02:14 Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
01:08 Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
00:55 Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
00:43 Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
00:35 Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
00:24 Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
00:20 Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
00:15 Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
00:10 Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
00:06 Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win

Tuesday 26 September

23:59 Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
23:45 Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
23:43 Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
23:09 We must finish chances - Klopp
23:05 94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
22:56 Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
22:56 Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
22:55 Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
22:49 Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
22:45 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
22:44 Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
22:38 APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
22:38 Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
22:15 Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
21:56 Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
21:29 Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
21:18 Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
20:56 Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
20:54 Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
20:50 Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
20:41 Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
20:37 Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
20:29 It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
20:13 Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
19:58 No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
19:31 Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
19:08 CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
18:41 Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
18:16 Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
17:49 Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
17:11 Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
16:57 Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
16:34 Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
16:15 Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
15:58 Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
15:40 Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
15:07 Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
14:57 ´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
13:48 Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
13:42 PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
13:08 Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
12:35 Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
12:04 Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
11:52 Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
11:34 Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
10:40 Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
10:23 Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
09:25 Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
08:42 Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
05:40 Alonso announces move into management
04:15 Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
03:15 Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
02:27 Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
01:21 Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
00:25 Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger

Facebook