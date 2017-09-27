Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is facing the possibility of months on the sidelines due to a knee injury, according to manager Pep Guardiola.
The France international suffered the injury during City's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and is set to travel to Barcelona to have the problem assessed by knee specialist Dr Ramon Cugat.
Following his side's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, in which Fabian Delph deputised for Mendy at left-back, Guardiola was asked if he is likely to be without his £52million signing for months and he replied: "Yeah.
"The day after tomorrow he is travelling to Barcelona. We are going to see finally what he has.
"We will wait until Thursday but I am pretty sure it will be longer than we expected."
The Spaniard compared Mendy's plight with that of Ilkay Gundogan, who sustained knee ligament damage early in his City career, curtailing his first season in December 2016.
"It is really frustrating for him, first as a person, but like what happened with Ilkay Gundogan last year, I am sad for him," Guardiola said of Mendy.
"We will lose a lot. He is a unique player - the joy he gives inside and outside the pitch. It is a major setback."
Delph received warm praise following his display of versatility, and Guardiola admitted he regretted not giving the Englishman more game time last season.
"He understands and he played an amazing game," said Guardiola. "He is a midfield player, he is so clever. He did not miss one pass.
"I am so, so happy for him. Last year it was a regret for me that he did not play more minutes but now I think he is going to play more often and hopefully he can have a good season."
PEP: Delph impressed a lot. He is a nice guy with no complaints when he doesn't play or is injured. He played an amazing role.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 26, 2017
Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca, whose side were undone by second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, reflected on a tighter game than many at Etihad Stadium expected.
City have been indomitable in recent weeks but Shakhtar matched their hosts in the first half and might have taken a share of the spoils had they been more clinical.
"I am unhappy because we lost but must be proud with the way we played," said Fonseca. "We showed great courage with the way we behaved on the field - we tried to play, and keep possession and we were attacking very well.
"I always watch all the matches of City and this year City have not met a team who has created any problems and that is why I am not happy with the loss.
"It is difficult to come here and demonstrate such courage as our guys have."
|Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
|Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
|Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
|Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
|Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
|Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
|Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
|Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win
|Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
|Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
|Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
|We must finish chances - Klopp
|94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
|Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
|Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
|Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
|Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
|Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
|Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
|APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
|Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
|Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
|Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
|Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
|Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
|Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
|It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
|Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
|No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
|Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
|CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
|Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
|Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
|Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
|Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
|Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
|Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
|Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
|Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
|Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
|Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
|´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
|Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
|PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
|Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
|Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
|Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
|Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger
|Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
|Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
|Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
|No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
|Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
|Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
|Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
|Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
|A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
|Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
|Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
|Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
|Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
|Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
|FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
|Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
|Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
|Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
|Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
|Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
|Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
|Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
|Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
|Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
|Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
|Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
|Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
|Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
|Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
|Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle