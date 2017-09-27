Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux

Bordeaux star Malcom has signed a contract extension to keep him at the Ligue 1 club until 2021.

The 20-year-old has impressed since moving to France from his native Brazil in January 2016, with a number of clubs across Europe already linked with a move in the recent transfer window.

Malcom has continued his fine form this season, too, scoring three goals in seven league games and forcing Bordeaux to offer improved terms to their star man.

The winger's deal had been set to expire in 2020, but he has signed a one-year extension.