Article

Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl

27 September 2017 01:08

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl conceded his team struggled to cope with Besiktas' intense home support as they lost 2-0 on their maiden Champions League away trip.

The visitors fell a goal behind inside 11 minutes in Istanbul and never recovered, conceding a second on the stroke of half-time as they slipped to a first defeat in Group G.

After a raucous first 45 minutes, the drama took another twist when the Vodafone Park floodlights went out for a period in the second half and halted the visitors' burgeoning recovery.

But Hasenhuttl, who led Leipzig to second in the Bundesliga last season, admits the damage was done during a frenzied opening.

"It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise [and] at the start of the game we were a bit affected," he said after the match.

"We were not good in the first 20 minutes at all. But it was a lesson for all of us. I saw who I can count on in times like these. This is a lesson for us to learn and we keep learning.

"In the second half, my players stepped up and had chances but it was not enough. I congratulate Besiktas and they got a deserved win."

Besiktas' victory means they are well on track for a debut appearance in the knockout stages.

The Turkish champions are three points clear of second-placed Porto, a start coach Senol Gunes is confident of cementing.

"Six points in two games is a really good start but this is no guarantee," he said.

"But if we get two points, or one win against Monaco in the back-to-back games, we will put ourselves in a really good position."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 27 September

02:31 Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
02:14 Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
01:08 Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
00:55 Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
00:43 Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
00:35 Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
00:24 Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
00:20 Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
00:15 Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
00:10 Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
00:06 Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win

Tuesday 26 September

23:59 Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
23:45 Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
23:43 Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
23:09 We must finish chances - Klopp
23:05 94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
22:56 Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
22:56 Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
22:55 Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
22:49 Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
22:45 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
22:44 Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
22:38 APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
22:38 Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
22:15 Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
21:56 Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
21:29 Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
21:18 Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
20:56 Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
20:54 Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
20:50 Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
20:41 Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
20:37 Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
20:29 It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
20:13 Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
19:58 No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
19:31 Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
19:08 CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
18:41 Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
18:16 Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
17:49 Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
17:11 Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
16:57 Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
16:34 Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
16:15 Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
15:58 Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
15:40 Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
15:07 Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
14:57 ´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
13:48 Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
13:42 PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
13:08 Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
12:35 Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
12:04 Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
11:52 Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
11:34 Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
10:40 Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
10:23 Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
09:25 Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
08:42 Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
05:40 Alonso announces move into management
04:15 Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
03:15 Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
02:27 Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
01:21 Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
00:25 Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger

Monday 25 September

23:55 Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
23:31 Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
22:52 Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
21:14 No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
20:12 Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
20:03 Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
19:31 Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
19:12 Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
19:04 Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
18:51 A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
17:59 Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
17:47 Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
17:37 Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
16:55 Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
16:14 Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
15:44 FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
15:33 Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
15:07 Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
14:50 Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
14:26 Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
13:46 Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
13:39 Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
13:35 Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
13:26 Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
13:14 Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
12:36 Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
12:15 Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
11:47 Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
11:45 Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
11:31 Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
10:55 Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
10:55 Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
10:35 Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
09:41 De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
07:23 Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
05:39 Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
04:39 MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
02:35 Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
01:48 Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
01:30 Klopp: I could write a book on defending
00:33 Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle

Facebook