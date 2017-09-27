Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool need to find rhythm in attack after seeing his side frustrated in the Champions League by Spartak Moscow.

Liverpool could only find the net once as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Spartak on Tuesday, Philippe Coutinho responding after Fernando's free-kick had put the hosts in front.

Coutinho started alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with Daniel Sturridge also introduced as they searched in vain for a winner, only for the England international to sky a gilt-edged late chance.

"It is good when you have all these players but it is not [just] lining up the players, they all need rhythm and it was a very intense game," Klopp said.

"It is not about the names it is about how we perform.

"There were good saves from both goalkeepers and wrong decisions at the decisive moment.

"That is how football is. The only way you can change it is to do it again and do it again."

Liverpool are yet to win in Group E, the stalemate with Spartak coming on the back of a 2-2 draw with Sevilla, who top the pool after Tuesday's win over Maribor.

"We are strong enough to qualify. The door is open but we have to walk through," Klopp added. "We can see a bit of light. We have to stay cool, work hard and we will be all right.

"We are not the most lucky team in world football but we did very well in creating chances against a defensively-oriented team.

"We would have won both games but didn't and that is our fault.

"There were a lot of good things. It was not a good result.

"In some moments we performed very well, in other moments we didn't perform very well. We did not take our chances."