CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win

Romelu Lukaku continued his scintillating start to life at Manchester United with a double in their comfortable 4-1 UEFA Champions League win at overmatched CSKA Moscow.
The Russian side had little answer to Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with United having now netted seven times and conceded just once in their opening two Group A fixtures.
United's opener in a dominant display at the VEB Arena came in just four minutes as Lukaku powered home a bullet header for his ninth goal in as many games for the club.
Martial sent in the cross for that effort and was quickly in on the act himself from the penalty spot, before also assisting Lukaku's second of the night.
There was no let-up after the interval from the visitors, with Mkhitaryan finding the target following more excellent work from Martial.
United finally eased off the accelerator thereafter, and a late consolation from substitute Konstantin Kuchaev was the only blot on an otherwise excellent night's work.
Make that 10! pic.twitter.com/ddPyEBDf5Z— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 27, 2017
United were donning grey shirts for the first time since April 1996, when Sir Alex Ferguson famously ordered they change at half-time when 3-0 down at Southampton.
But neither the superstitions surrounding their attire nor an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation could quell their attacking adventure, with Lukaku opening the scoring almost immediately.
Strike partner Martial curled in a lovely cross and the striker rose highest in the box to power home a brilliant header.
CSKA almost hit back immediately as young starlet Aleksandr Golovin's mishit shot ran into the path of Alan Dzagoev, who cut onto his right foot and forced a sublime save from David De Gea.
United quickly resumed their onslaught thereafter, with Mkhitaryan being denied by Igor Akinfeev following a one-two with Daley Blind.
He could do little moments later, though, as Martial sent the shot-stopper the wrong way from the spot after Georgi Schennikov was penalised for a clumsy challenge on Mkhitaryan.
CSKA's problems went from bad to worse in the 26th minute when Sergei Ignashevich failed to intercept Martial's centre, leaving Lukaku with the simple task of poking home.
For all their defensive frailties, the Russian side looked a threat at the other end, epitomised by De Gea again being forced into action to turn Vitinho's effort over.
Any thoughts United might ease off after the break were quickly extinguished as Lukaku came agonisingly close to a hat-trick, Akinfeev punching away his powerful effort.
57' - GOOAALL! CSKA 0 #MUFC 4. @HenrikhMkh marks his 50th United appearance with another goal! #UCL pic.twitter.com/V4HtHKjsIh— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 27, 2017
The goalkeeper was at it again soon after when denying Martial, although his parry merely fell to Mkhitaryan – who slotted home a fourth.
That was one of the Armenian's final touches, but replacement Jesse Lingard quickly settled in as he was denied by an onrushing Akinfeev following more good work from Martial.
Martial's man-of-the-match display ended when he limped off injured, with United attempting to see the game out thereafter.
However, they failed to preserve their clean sheet as Kuchaev grabbed a fine consolation in stoppage time with a low drilled effort through De Gea's legs from a tight angle.
Key Opta facts:
- Excluding qualifiers, this was Manchester United’s first away Champions League win since November 2013 when they won 5-0 at Bayer Leverkusen.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored 10 goals in his nine appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.
- Lukaku is just the second Manchester United player to score in their first two Champions League appearances for the club after Dimitar Berbatov.
- Lukaku’s opening goal – timed at 3 minutes and 42 seconds - was Man Utd’s fastest Champions League away goal since March 2010, when Wayne Rooney scored after 63 seconds against Bayern Munich.
- Anthony Martial has been involved in six goals in his last three Manchester United games (three goals, three assists) and has both scored and assisted in each of his last two.
- Both Manchester clubs have been 3-0 up inside the first half hour of their away Champions League matches this season – City were 3-0 up by 25 minutes against Feyenoord, while United were 3-0 up after 26 minutes.
|Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
|Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
|Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
|Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
|Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
|Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
|Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
|CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
|Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
|McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
|Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
|Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
|Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
|Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
|Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
|No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
|West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
|Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
|Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
|Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
|Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
|Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
|Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
|Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
|Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
|Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
|Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
|Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
|Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
|Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
|I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
|Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
|Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
|Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
|Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
|Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
|Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
|Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
|Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
|Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
|Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
|Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
|Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
|Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win
|Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
|Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
|Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
|We must finish chances - Klopp
|94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
|Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
|Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
|Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
|Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
|Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
|Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
|APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
|Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
|Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
|Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
|Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
|Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
|Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
|It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
|Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
|No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
|Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
|CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
|Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
|Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
|Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
|Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
|Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
|Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
|Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
|Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
|Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
|Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
|´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
|Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
|PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
|Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
|Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
|Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
|Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger