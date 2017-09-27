Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman believes former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Adrien Rabiot is poised to become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Coman left PSG for Juventus in 2014 but is now a Bayern player after the Bundesliga club exercised their option to sign him permanently in April, having originally acquired the 21-year-old on a two-year loan deal in August 2015.

He will return to the Parc des Princes and renew acquaintances with PSG and fellow France international Rabiot on Wednesday as Bayern face his former club in the Champions League.

Rabiot has established himself as a key member of the starting XI, playing in a midfield that now operates behind one of the most fearsome attacking tridents in world football with PSG boasting world-record signing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani up front.

And Coman expects Rabiot's burgeoning reputation to continue to improve in the coming years.

He told L'Equipe: "I am not surprised by his [Rabiot] level, but I feel that the more he plays, the more he becomes free.

"There are still some top players in his position, but I think he will be one of the very best players in Europe.

"The most striking thing about him is his vision for the game. He will get there, give him another year or two."