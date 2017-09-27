Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win

Cardiff City pulled clear at the top of the Championship table after seeing off 10-man Leeds United in a pulsating clash on Tuesday.

Sunderland's miserable start to the season continued as they capitulated to a 5-2 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road, while Aston Villa's renaissance goes on as they crushed Burton Albion 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Preston North End's impressive recent form shows no sign of slowing down as they edged past Hull City 2-1, and Fulham ran out 3-1 winners against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

ZOHORE BRACE ZENDS CARDIFF CLEAR

Leeds went into the game ahead of their opponents on goal difference at the Championship summit, but were outclassed by Neil Warnock's side as they fell to their second defeat in three league games.

Kenneth Zohore set the Welsh side on their way before Junior Hoilett powered home a second in the 37th minute.







Liam Cooper then received his marching orders for the visitors on the stroke of half-time before Zohore tapped in for his second of the night.

Kemar Roofe pulled a consolation goal back for Leeds, but it was too little too late as Cardiff moved three points clear of Leeds and Wolves, who take on Sheffield United on Wednesday.

SORRY SUNDERLAND'S WOES CONTINUE

Sunderland's start to life in the Championship reached a new low as Mick McCarthy's side brushed them aside with alarming ease at Portman Road.

Former Black Cat Martyn Waghorn opened the scoring inside six minutes before Billy Jones equalised for the visitors.

FULL-TIME | Town 5 @SunderlandAFC 2



A five-star performance from the Blues who batter the Black Cats at Portman Road #itfc pic.twitter.com/AbCLHUJ02C — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) September 26, 2017

Jordan Spence, Bersant Celina and David McGoldrick then took advantage of some kamikaze defending from Sunderland to put the game to bed.

Aiden McGeady pulled one back for Simon Grayson's side, but it was fitting that Ipswich had the final word, which duly came through Grant Ward in the 89th minute.

THREE'S THE MAGIC NUMBER FOR BRUCE

A rampant first-half display from Aston Villa helped Steve Bruce's side to a third straight win and move them up to eighth in the table.

Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah and Robert Snodgrass were all on target early to put the game out of Burton's reach by half-time.



Substitute Josh Onomah then added a fourth in the second half as Villa extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games.

PRESTON CEMENT PLAY-OFF POSITION

A late goal from Callum Robinson gave Preston a precious three points over Hull at the KCOM Stadium, while second-half goals from Stefan Johansen and Neeskens Kebano helped Fulham inflict a fourth straight defeat in all competitions for Nottingham Forest.

Middlesbrough fell to a surprise home defeat to Norwich City, while Bristol City and Millwall enjoyed home victories over Bolton Wanderers and Reading respectively.

In the night's two other games, Barnsley and QPR and Brentford and Derby County played out 1-1 draws.