Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style

Dimitri Oberlin played a starring role as Basel ended their 11-game winless run in the Champions League with the stunning 5-0 defeat of 10-man Benfica at St Jakob Park on Wednesday.
Not since November 2014 had the Swiss side tasted victory at this level, but their Group A opponents were blown away by a devastating game plan that relied heavily on the awesome speed of Oberlin to secure the club's biggest Champions League win.
The Red Bull Salzburg loanee ran riot, playing a key role in Michael Lang's breakthrough goal before adding a brace of his own either side of the penalty he won for Ricky van Wolfswinkel to convert.
Rui Vitoria, hurting from a home reverse against CSKA Moscow on matchday one, had called for his side to deliver in the first of "five finals", but the coach's tactics left Benfica wide open, while his attempts to outsmart Basel - dropping Switzerland international Haris Seferovic - blunted the attack.
Although the hosts, two up after 20 minutes, thrived on defending their lead, further goals were always likely with Oberlin on the pitch and Andre Almeida's dismissal for an outrageous challenge on Raoul Petretta - shortly after the third - ended the game as a contest.
Blas Riveros - Petretta's replacement - netted a fifth to complete Benfica's humiliation.
FT | FCB 5 (Five) - 0 @slbenfica_en— FC Basel 1893 EN (@FC_Basel_en) September 27, 2017
Lang
Oberlin
van Wolfswinkel
Riveros
A well deserved and historic win by Basel after a fantastic performance. #FCBSLB #FCBasel1893 #UCL pic.twitter.com/zNHSKCpoGY
Basel's pace and energy was evident from the off and they were rewarded with the opener inside two minutes.
Oberlin drove at the visitors' defence and slipped a pass through for Renato Steffen, tempting the ambling Julio Cesar from his goal line to hand Lang a simple, uncontested finish when the ball eventually broke his way on the right-hand side of the area.
Benfica sought a response, but their pressure only played into the hands of the counter-attacking hosts. Oberlin again did the damage, timing his run beautifully to sprint clear and calmly convert through the goalkeeper's legs.
Oberlin continued to run at Benfica - with 36-year-old Luisao, in particular, struggling - but both Taulant Xhaka and Lang wasted promising shooting opportunities.
Although Raul Jimenez awkwardly prodded over in a rare opening for the visitors at the end of the first half, Basel were swiftly back on the attack after the restart and Raoul Petretta's strike drew a save from Julio Cesar.
Lang passed up a great chance to put the result beyond doubt as he fired wide, but it mattered little; another incisive Oberlin run teased a foul from Lubomir Fejsa inside the area.
Van Wolfswinkel dispatched the spot-kick and Benfica's task quickly became harder still, with Andre Almeida foolishly crashing into Petretta's shins and then having the cheek to challenge his inevitable red card as the understandably outraged home supporters angrily gestured in his direction.
Luisao had suffered throughout and Oberlin made a mockery of his ageing legs on the fourth goal, dancing past a mistimed challenge on the edge of the box to nutmeg Julio Cesar once again.
Steffen tested the goalkeeper shortly afterwards, before Raphael Wicky took mercy on Luisao and his floundering team-mates with the withdrawal of Oberlin.
Basel's momentum was scarcely interrupted, though, and substitute Riveros poked in the fifth, having struck the post moments earlier after a Mohamed Elyounoussi effort had also struck the woodwork.
|Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
|Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
|Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
|Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
|Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
|Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
|Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
|CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
|Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
|McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
|Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
|Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
|Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
|Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
|Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
|No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
|West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
|Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
|Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
|Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
|Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
|Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
|Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
|Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
|Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
|Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
|Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
|Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
|Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
|Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
|I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
|Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
|Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
|Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
|Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
|Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
|Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
|Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
|Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
|Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
|Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
|Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
|Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
|Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win
|Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
|Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
|Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
|We must finish chances - Klopp
|94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
|Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
|Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
|Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
|Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
|Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
|Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
|APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
|Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
|Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
|Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
|Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
|Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
|Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
|It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
|Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
|No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
|Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
|CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
|Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
|Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
|Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
|Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
|Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
|Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
|Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
|Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
|Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
|Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
|´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
|Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
|PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
|Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
|Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
|Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
|Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger