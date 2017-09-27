Article

Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory

27 September 2017 22:54

Celtic cruised to their first victory in the Champions League proper in almost four years with a commanding 3-0 win at Anderlecht on Wednesday.

Thumped 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Group B match, Brendan Rodgers' side responded in style with a highly polished performance in Brussels.

Leigh Griffiths capitalised on Kieran Tierney's touch of class to put the visitors ahead just prior to the break, increasing hopes of a first win in the competition since beating Ajax in October 2013.

Patrick Roberts then forced an own goal within five minutes of the restart and the Scottish champions capably dealt with Anderlecht's long-range attempts on their way to a maiden Champions League clean sheet away from home.

Scott Sinclair added shine to the scoreline in stoppage time, but Rodgers will not underestimate the huge task that still faces his side in attempting to qualify from a group that also includes PSG and Bayern Munich.

After both sides suffered heavy defeats in their opening group matches, the contest was unsurprisingly cagey over the opening 15 minutes.

Anderlecht – under the charge of interim boss Nicolas Frutos following the dismissal of Rene Weiler last week – began to look the more confident going forward as they started to probe the visitors' back four, with Craig Gordon spared his first work of the night by Henry Onyekuru's heavy touch.

Celtic posed little threat for much of the half until a moment of inspiration from 20-year-old Tierney stirred the match into a life.

The defender was released in behind by Olivier Ntcham's incisive pass and fed a perfect low cross from the left to the far post, where Griffiths was waiting to tap in the opener.

Gordon got down low at the other end to keep out Sofiane Hanni's attempt at an immediate response, before Lukasz Teodorczyk dribbled a shot across the face from a narrow angle to end a frustrating half for the hosts.

Rodgers' side were given a let-off shortly after the interval when Gordon failed to hold a long-range Hanni drive, with Teodorczyk's miscued follow-up ruled offside.

And they quickly punished Anderlecht for an error of their own as Roberts robbed Olivier Deschacht of possession, cut inside from the right and saw his shot from the edge of the area deflect in off Kara – the substitute credited with an own goal.

The dangerous Hanni soon drilled another promising opening narrowly over the crossbar, while Roberts fired wide on the turn as chances began to mount at both ends.

Celtic steadied as the match ticked towards its conclusion and had Gordon to thank for expertly tipping over a Pieter Gerkens strike, before Sinclair pounced on another turnover by striding clean through on goal and finishing coolly with the final kick of the game.

 

Key Opta facts:

- Scott Sinclair scored his first Champions League goal in eight appearances.
- This was Celtic's joint biggest margin of victory in the Champions League, having also beaten Benfica by the same scoreline back in October 2006.
- This was only Brendan Rodgers' second victory as a manager in the Champions League in 14 games, his first coming in a 2-1 win over Ludogorets at Anfield during his tenure at Liverpool (D5 L7).
- Celtic are on a three-game unbeaten run away from Celtic Park in the Champions League (W1 D2), their longest such run on the road in the competition.

- Anderlecht have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Champions League games, conceding 38 goals in those matches.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 27 September

23:42 Mourinho revels in Lukaku´s Man Utd record
23:30 Gundogan wants ruthless Manchester City to plot Chelsea revenge
23:27 Championship Review: Sheffield United go second as Birmingham end winless run
23:05 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0: Higuain back on form as Bianconeri return to winning ways
22:54 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3: Bhoys display Champions League pedigree in comfortable victory
22:53 Atletico Madrid 1 Chelsea 2: Batshuayi clinches it as Costa looks on
22:49 Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1: Coates own goal puts Catalans in command of Group D
22:47 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti
22:47 Basel 5 Benfica 0: Oberlin inspires as hosts end winless run in style
22:41 CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 4: Lukaku nets double in comfortable win
21:11 Roma made life difficult for themselves, admits Di Francesco
20:22 McCarthy should put Everton before Ireland - Koeman
20:16 Mystery Timo Werner ailment still unknown
19:51 Qarabag 1 Roma 2: Historic Pedro Henrique goal not enough for hosts
18:53 Metal plate no concern for injured Neuer
18:05 Malcom signs contract extension at Bordeaux
17:53 Brighton´s Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp
17:27 No regrets for Koeman over Niasse´s European omission
16:54 West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash
16:28 Shanghai SIPG 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Hulk smashes home but CSL side held
16:23 Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer
16:04 Kane fired up for Real Madrid test
15:09 Varane agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
14:44 Montella vows to lead AC Milan through ´difficult time´
14:00 Gundogan consoles stricken Manchester City star Mendy
13:58 Sissoko blames Neymar-Cavani penalty row on media circus
13:28 Coman expects Rabiot to become one of Europe´s best midfielders
12:45 Spartak charged again by UEFA over fireworks
12:14 Deafening Besiktas noise forced Werner off
11:51 Perfect against APOEL & two in three days in May - Harry Kane´s 2017 hat-tricks
09:59 Klopp: Liverpool need to find attacking rhythm
09:03 Stones credits Ederson with Man City´s stout defensive start
07:12 Ronaldo noncommittal about possible new Madrid deal
06:10 I will never forget it – Costa thanks Chelsea
05:37 Ronaldo: I have to prove myself in every game
03:41 Jedinak left out for Socceroos´ Syria clashes
02:31 Bale is back in form – Zidane lauds Madrid attacker
02:14 Pochettino: My wife is jealous because I love Kane
01:08 Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl
00:55 Conte helped Spartak thwart Liverpool – Carrera
00:43 Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar
00:35 Sevilla were unstoppable - Berizzo enthused by dominant display
00:24 Higuain is not a problem – Allegri
00:20 Ramos delighted as Real Madrid hit top form in Dortmund
00:15 Mendy facing months on sidelines – Guardiola
00:10 Mistakes will cost us in the Champions League - Van Bronckhorst
00:06 Championship Review: Cardiff go clear at summit with Leeds win

Tuesday 26 September

23:59 Bosz: Don´t blame defence for Real Madrid defeat
23:45 Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
23:43 Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
23:09 We must finish chances - Klopp
23:05 94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
22:56 Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
22:56 Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
22:55 Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
22:49 Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
22:45 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
22:44 Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
22:38 APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
22:38 Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
22:15 Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
21:56 Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
21:29 Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
21:18 Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
20:56 Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
20:54 Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
20:50 Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
20:41 Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
20:37 Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
20:29 It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
20:13 Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
19:58 No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
19:31 Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
19:08 CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
18:41 Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
18:16 Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
17:49 Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
17:11 Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
16:57 Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
16:34 Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
16:15 Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
15:58 Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
15:40 Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
15:07 Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
14:57 ´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
13:48 Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
13:42 PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
13:08 Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
12:35 Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
12:04 Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
11:52 Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
11:34 Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
10:40 Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
10:23 Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
09:25 Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
08:42 Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
05:40 Alonso announces move into management
04:15 Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
03:15 Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
02:27 Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
01:21 Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
00:25 Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger

Facebook