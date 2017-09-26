Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule

Arsene Wenger has described Arsenal's recent fixture list as "cruel" after the Gunners were scheduled to play in the Premier League on Monday ahead of a Europa League trip to Belarus.
A brace from club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette earned the north-London side a 2-0 victory over West Brom at Emirates Stadium.
But the timing of the match has left the team with a limited opportunity to recover, prepare and travel to Eastern Europe for the Group H fixture against BATE Borisov.
"I have a decision to make and at the moment I would say that the schedule for us is a bit cruel," the manager said of his next team selection after the win over the Baggies.
"We played tonight, we play in BATE Borisov on Thursday night and play Sunday at 12 o'clock here," he added, referring to the Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.
"When you look at the schedule over the weekend I think there was some room for us to be scheduled differently, but we have to accept it and we want to go to Borisov with a good team. I will go with a team of senior players and certainly with a young bench."
What sort of side could we see on Thursday night?— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 26, 2017
The boss discussed that after #AFCvWBA ... https://t.co/MJyaSBkjYE
Asked if Arsenal would discuss the situation with the league, Wenger replied: "There is no need to talk to the Premier League about that because it's the television that decides, but, for example, Brighton v Newcastle could have been played on television on Monday and we could have played on Sunday.
"So for us the time is very short, but television decides and I don't complain about that.
"But what I want to say about my team selection is that it has an impact for me for the Thursday and for the Sunday game, because we have another home game and it's very important we have a strong record at home."
Arsenal, who finished fifth last season, opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 win over Cologne at Emirates Stadium and are seventh in the Premier League, with three wins, one draw and two defeats from six matches played in 2017-18.
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger
|Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
|Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
|Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
|No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
|Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
|Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
|Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
|Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
|A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
|Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
|Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
|Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
|Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
|Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
|FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
|Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
|Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
|Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
|Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
|Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
|Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
|Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
|Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
|Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
|Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
|Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
|Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
|Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
|Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
|Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle
|Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
|Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
|CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
|Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
|Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
|Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
|Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
|Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics