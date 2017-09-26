PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers

Champions League matchday two continues on Wednesday, with Paris Saint-Germain facing Bayern Munich in a massive fixture.
Both sides made the knockout stages last season and are among the favourites to challenge holders Real Madrid in 2017-18 as they face each other for the first time in 17 years.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are away to Atletico Madrid in a Group C heavyweight clash, while Barcelona travel to Sporting CP as the top two sides in Group D do battle.
Here, we look at the Opta numbers from Wednesday's fixtures.
PSG v Bayern Munich
1 – Paris Saint-Germain have only lost one of their last 43 home matches in Europe and have failed to score in only one of their last 29 continental games at the Parc des Princes.
8 – Bayern Munich may have made the semi-finals in six of the last eight seasons, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight Champions League away games.
Anderlecht v Celtic
14 - Anderlecht have lost 14 of their last 18 home games in the Champions League, winning just two.
26 – Celtic, meanwhile, have suffered defeat in 26 of their 30 away Champions League games, winning only one, and have never kept a clean sheet on the road.
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
16 - Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 50 per cent of Atletico Madrid's goals in the Champions League over the last two seasons (13 goals and three assists).
7 - Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine Champions League away games against Spanish sides, but seven have those matches have ended in draws, including each of the last five.
Qarabag v Roma
6 - Qarabag's 6-0 defeat against Chelsea on matchday one was the joint-heaviest loss for a team making their Champions League debut (Braga also lost 6-0 in a 2010 match against Arsenal).
2 - Edin Dzeko has only scored two goals in his last 17 Champions League games. None of his four shots were on target against Atletico Madrid on matchday one.
Sporting CP v Barcelona
0 - Sporting, winners over Olympiacos on matchday one, have never won their opening two games of a Champions League campaign.
4 - But Barcelona have lost four of their last six away games in the Champions League. That is as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 15 away clashes.
Juventus v Olympiacos
19 - Juventus are unbeaten in their last 19 Champions League home games, with 12 victories over that span. It is their longest-ever home run without a defeat in the competition.
36 – In Olympiacos' last 36 Champions League games, just one has ended in a draw, with 17 wins and 18 losses in that sequence.
CSKA Moscow v Manchester United
4 – Manchester United have drawn four of their last five away games against Russian opposition, although manager Jose Mourinho has a good record against CSKA, having beaten them in five of his last six meetings with them, drawing the other.
40 – Excluding qualifiers, CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last 40 Champions League games, the longest-ever run for a goalkeeper in the competition.
Basel v Benfica
11 - Basel are winless in their last 11 Champions League games (D4 L7), their longest drought in the tournament. Across that barren run, they have never scored more than one goal in a game.
13 – Benfica have scored in 13 consecutive group-stage games. However, they have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 Champions League away fixtures.
