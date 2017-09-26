Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Neymar and Angel Di Maria will return to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their crucial Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

World-record signing Neymar missed Saturday's 0-0 away draw against Montpellier in Ligue 1 due to a foot injury, the first game Unai Emery's men have failed to win this season.

Di Maria has not played for PSG since August after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, but is now set for a comeback after a four-game absence.

Emery confirmed he will be able to call upon both Neymar and Di Maria for the match against their biggest rivals to win Group B at the Parc des Princes.

"Di Maria and Neymar will be there in the group," Emery said at his pre-match media conference when asked if he had a full squad to choose from for the game.

"We will be training on Tuesday afternoon – there will be 20 players and hopefully the same on Wednesday too.

"Javier Pastore is continuing to work with the doctors. He is working to heal and we want him to play as soon as possible."