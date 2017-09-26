Alexandre Lacazette shares similar traits to Arsenal legend Ian Wright rather than Thierry Henry, according to Nigel Winterburn.
The French forward has settled in quickly since his transfer from Lyon, with his brace of goals against West Brom at the Emirates Stadium on Monday taking his tally in the Premier League to four in six games.
Lacazette reacted to a rebound off the woodwork to break the deadlock with a header before sealing the points for the hosts from the spot, converting a penalty following a foul on Aaron Ramsey.
Former Arsenal defender Winterburn has been impressed by the record signing so far - and feels Arsene Wenger may have signed a new version of one of his old team-mates.
@LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/vgg8pS7ZH0— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 26, 2017
"He's more Wright than (Thierry) Henry. Thierry wasn't your classic centre-forward. Henry drifted into wide areas, picked the ball up, unbelievable pace and great close control," Winterburn told Sky Sports.
"He scored from outside the box while 'Wrighty' would produce something in and around the box.
"You'd never know what he was going to do and Lacazette looks similar. And if he can produce the goals that Wrighty produced, then I think the Arsenal fans will be very, very happy."
Lacazette's opening goal against West Brom saw him become the first Arsenal player to score in his first three home league appearances since Brian Marwood achieved the feat in September 1988.
|Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
|Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
|Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
|Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
|Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
|Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
|Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
|´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
|Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
|PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
|Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
|Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
|Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
|Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger
|Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
|Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
|Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
|No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
|Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
|Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
|Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
|Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
|A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
|Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
|Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
|Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
|Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
|Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
|FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
|Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
|Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
|Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
|Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
|Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
|Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
|Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
|Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
|Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
|Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
|Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
|Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
|Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
|Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
|Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle
|Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
|Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
|CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
|Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
|Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
|Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
|Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
|Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics