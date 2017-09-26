Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back

Diego Costa's stand-off with Chelsea and Antonio Conte has come to an end with confirmation he will rejoin Atletico Madrid in January.
The Spain striker helped Atleti to a remarkable LaLiga triumph in 2013-14, having scooped the Copa del Rey the previous season.
His success continued in England, with two Premier League winners' medals in three seasons but there has been an inevitability regarding the end of his time at Chelsea for some months after the 28-year-old's relationship with head coach Conte broke down.
Costa is far from the first player to have succumbed to the lure of their old club, with plenty of stars having felt it irresistible to go back to what they know.
But how did they fare in their second spells? Here, we take a look at seven notable stars who were happy to go over old ground in search of new thrills.
THIERRY HENRY
A great of the Premier League era, Henry returned to Arsenal on loan after three seasons in LaLiga with Barcelona - where he won the treble in the 2008-09 season - and an MLS spell with New York Red Bulls. Arguably the Gunners' greatest striker, Henry had lost his explosive pace but none of his eye for goal, scoring on his second debut in an FA Cup match against Leeds United. He went out on a high by netting the winner against Sunderland in his final league match for Arsenal.
12 - Thierry Henry scored 12 direct free-kicks in the Premier League - only David Beckham (15) has more. Magnifique. #OptaAdvent pic.twitter.com/CeVyWIqb0U— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2016
DAVID LUIZ
Brazil international Luiz says he took a pay cut to return to Chelsea after a couple of years in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, but he was rewarded with the Premier League title, his solid performances at the heart of Conte's back three justifying his decision to come back to Stamford Bridge. Along with Costa, he famously ambushed Conte's news conference after the title-clinching win at West Brom.
JURGEN KLINSMANN
Like Henry, Klinsmann returned to north London in the twilight of his career in 1997, heading back to Tottenham on loan from Sampdoria after being allowed to leave Bayern Munich. The Germany international was an undoubted success in his second Spurs spell, firing his side to survival with nine strikes in 15 league games, a four-goal haul in a battering of Wimbledon the clear highlight.
MARIO GOTZE
The jury is still out on Mario Gotze's second spell at Borussia Dortmund, the playmaker having been allowed to return to the club three years after leaving to join rivals Bayern. Injury has blighted Gotze's time at Signal Iduna Park and last season he started only nine Bundesliga matches. The 25-year-old returned to action at the start of this season, having been sidelined since February by a metabolic disorder.
Hallo zusammen, wie Ihr wisst, konnte ich aufgrund einer Stoffwechselproblematik zuletzt leider keinen Profisport ausüben. Dennoch habe ich ein sportliches und medizinisches Reha-Programm über fünf Monate absolvieren müssen. Ich bin echt auf einem sehr guten Weg. Morgen kann ich in die 3. Phase meines Reha-Programms einsteigen. Das bedeutet: Mit meinen BVB-Teamkollegen den Leistungstest zu absolvieren und dann in den nächsten Tagen ins Training einzusteigen. Ich freue mich unendlich, wieder auf dem Platz zu stehen und bald in unserem Tempel wieder Fußball spielen zu können. Ich möchte auf diesem Wege ein paar wichtige Dinge loswerden: Ich bin stolz auf meine BVB-Mitspieler und freue mich total, dass sie den DFB-Pokal wieder nach Dortmund geholt haben. Die Bilder vom Korso mit den Fans waren der Wahnsinn und erinnerten mich an meine ersten Titel mit dem BVB. Und ich gratuliere meinen Kollegen vom Nationalteam zum Gewinn des Confed Cups in Russland sowie der U21 Nationalmannschaft zum Titelgewinn. Als Fußballer bin ich stolz, Teil der Nationalmannschaft und des ganzen DFB zu sein. Außerdem wünsche ich meinem kleinen Bruder Felix bei der U19 Nationalmannschaft weiterhin viel Erfolg und drücke ihm die Daumen!!!!! Danke möchte ich auf jeden Fall noch sagen, auch wenn’s jetzt ein bisschen viel Dank wird. Es muss einfach sein: Danke Euch – meinen Fans! Ihr habt mich in den letzten Monaten extrem unterstützt. Eure Nachrichten, Mitteilungen und Genesungswünsche waren beeindruckend und motivierend. Ein dickes Dankeschön geht auch an Aki Watzke und Michael Zorc. Ihr großes Vertrauen und ihre Hilfestellung zu dieser Zeit haben mir sehr geholfen. Meinem Team, meinem Arzt und meinem Fitnesstrainer sowie allen Ärzten und beteiligten Personen gebührt ein riesiges Dankeschön von meiner Seite! Abschließend möchte ich mich bei meiner Familie und meiner frisch Verlobten @annkathrin_vida für ihre Unterstützung, Geduld und positive Energie bedanken. Ich bin sehr dankbar dafür! Ich sehe Euch alle auf dem Platz! Bis bald! Mario
ROBBIE FOWLER
The man Liverpool fans called 'God' returned to Anfield five years after leaving the club, rejoining on a free transfer from Manchester City. Fowler scored seven goals in the 2006-07 season - including a brace in the Champions League against Galatasaray - but he struggled for regular game-time and was left out of the squad for the final, which Rafael Benitez's side lost 2-1 to AC Milan, before leaving for Cardiff City.
3 - Robbie Fowler has scored three perfect hat-tricks in the Premier League, more than any other player. God. https://t.co/9zfQFSOnY4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2016
CARLOS TEVEZ
Argentina international Tevez started his career with Boca Juniors, making his debut aged just 16, and he had always vowed to return to the club. Tevez followed through on his promise in 2015, leaving Juventus after two goal-laden seasons in Serie A, and he won the Argentine Primera Division and Copa Argentina double with Boca. But the 33-year-old then denied himself a fairytale ending to his career by accepting a move to Shanghai Shenhua and the vast riches of the Chinese Super League.
WAYNE ROONEY
Former England captain Rooney's return to boyhood club Everton after 13 decorated years at Manchester United is still in its infancy, but it has certainly been eventful. Since moving back to Goodison Park in July, the 31-year-old has scored a Premier League debut goal, netted against old foes Manchester City, announced his international retirement and received 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.
|Sarri dismayed by Feyenoord goal despite comfortable Napoli win
|Stand-in Delph and specialist De Bruyne give Guardiola reasons to cheer
|We must finish chances - Klopp
|94 wins, 112 goals – the amazing numbers behind Ronaldo´s 150 UEFA club games
|Besiktas 2 RB Leipzig 0: Black Eagles break home drought to stay top of Group G
|Monaco 0 Porto 3: Aboubakar double sets Portuguese on way to impressive win
|Sevilla 3 Maribor 0: Ben Yedder hat-trick moves Berizzo´s side top of Group E
|Spartak Moscow 1 Liverpool 1: Klopp´s men held again
|Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: De Bruyne scores stunner as Aguero misfires
|Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1: Hosts dedicate goals to injured Milik in comfortable win
|APOEL 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hits hat-trick in Cyprus stroll
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo double seals win on 400th appearance
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Simeone wary of in-form Chelsea star Morata
|Diego Costa´s Atletico Madrid return finalised
|Azpilicueta pleased with delayed Costa reunion
|Injured Milik was not rushed back, says Napoli doctor
|Alcacer future unknown - Valverde
|Key trio fit for Atletico clash - Conte
|Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0: Kharbin treble puts Al Hilal in complete control
|It´s all trebles and sextets – Valverde accepts pressure to deliver at Barcelona
|Chelsea must ´change the history´ of Spanish dominance in Europe, says Conte
|No Mendy for City amid knee injury fears
|Ancelotti: Lewandowski will finish his career at Bayern
|CSKA aim to find weaknesses in Mourinho´s ´strong´ squad
|Tardelli ´expects more´ from Juventus star Dybala
|Watford´s Chalobah set for knee surgery
|Barcelona are weaker without Neymar, says Jorge Jesus
|Mkhitaryan vows to bring consistency to Manchester United
|Lacazette ´more like Wright than Henry´ - Winterburn
|Verratti hails ascent of PSG to Bayern´s level
|Former Newcastle chairman Shepherd dies age 75
|Mourinho: Lindelof will improve step by step
|Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge
|Emery hints at PSG penalty rotation
|´Not many solutions´ for Man Utd after Fellaini injury, says Mourinho
|Neymar set to return for PSG in Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
|PSG´s home hope against Bayern as Griezmann carries Atletico - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Fabregas never thought about Chelsea exit
|Starke selection not a threat to Ulreich, claims Salihamidzic
|Manchester City look unstoppable under Guardiola - Walker
|Hitzfeld urges Bayern to stick with Ancelotti
|Las Palmas coach Manolo Marquez resigns after six LaLiga matches
|Fabregas: No pure striker better than Costa
|Ancelotti will be measured on Champions League results, Ballack claims
|Wenger bemoans ´cruel´ Arsenal schedule
|Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing
|Alonso announces move into management
|Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
|Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
|Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
|Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
|Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger
|Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
|Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
|Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
|No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
|Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
|Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
|Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
|Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
|A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
|Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
|Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
|Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
|Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
|Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
|FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
|Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
|Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
|Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
|Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
|Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
|Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
|Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
|Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
|Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
|Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
|Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
|Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
|Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
|Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
|Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle
|Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
|Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
|CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
|Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
|Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
|Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
|Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
|Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics