Alonso announces move into management

Former Spain star Xabi Alonso has revealed he is moving into management after retiring at the end of last season.
Alonso, 35, retired after the 2016-17 campaign, having starred for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich during his playing career.
The former midfielder now knows the next step in his life – saying on Monday he was becoming a manager.
"After 17 years in the game, I have considered the next step in my career," Alonso said on Instagram.
"I have decided to go into management. Find out [where] soon."
Alonso won two Champions League trophies, a LaLiga crown and three Bundesliga titles, as well as the 2010 World Cup with Spain, during his playing career.
