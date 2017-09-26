Article

Alonso announces move into management

26 September 2017 05:40

Former Spain star Xabi Alonso has revealed he is moving into management after retiring at the end of last season.

Alonso, 35, retired after the 2016-17 campaign, having starred for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich during his playing career.

The former midfielder now knows the next step in his life – saying on Monday he was becoming a manager.

"After 17 years in the game, I have considered the next step in my career," Alonso said on Instagram.

"I have decided to go into management. Find out [where] soon."

Alonso won two Champions League trophies, a LaLiga crown and three Bundesliga titles, as well as the 2010 World Cup with Spain, during his playing career.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 26 September

05:40 Alonso announces move into management
04:15 Klopp considers starting ´artists´ against Spartak
03:15 Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
02:27 Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
01:21 Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
00:25 Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger

Monday 25 September

23:55 Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
23:31 Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
22:52 Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
21:14 No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
20:12 Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
20:03 Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
19:31 Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
19:12 Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
19:04 Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
18:51 A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
17:59 Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
17:47 Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
17:37 Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
16:55 Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
16:14 Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
15:44 FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
15:33 Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
15:07 Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
14:50 Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
14:26 Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
13:46 Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
13:39 Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
13:35 Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
13:26 Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
13:14 Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
12:36 Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
12:15 Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
11:47 Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
11:45 Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
11:31 Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
10:55 Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
10:55 Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
10:35 Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
09:41 De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
07:23 Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
05:39 Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
04:39 MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
02:35 Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
01:48 Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
01:30 Klopp: I could write a book on defending
00:33 Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle

Sunday 24 September

23:30 Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
23:30 Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
22:54 CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
20:19 Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
18:52 Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
18:50 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
18:04 Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
17:11 Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
17:04 Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
16:28 Howedes ruled out for four weeks
16:18 Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
16:16 Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
16:11 Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
15:23 Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
14:34 Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
14:16 Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
12:58 21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
11:46 Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
11:17 Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
10:12 Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
08:51 Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
07:36 Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
06:41 MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
04:39 Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
03:51 Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
03:08 I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
01:55 Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
00:31 CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
00:20 Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
00:19 Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
00:05 Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics

Facebook