Related

Article

Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry

26 September 2017 02:27

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is the only world-class striker in the Premier League, according to Thierry Henry.

Aguero has scored six goals in as many league games this season and is just one strike away from joining Eric Brook as City's all-time leading goalscorer.

The Argentinian is joined atop the scoring charts by Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea recruit Alvaro Morata.

While Harry Kane (four goals) and Jamie Vardy (five) have also made good starts to the campaign, Arsenal great Henry said Aguero deserved most of the plaudits.

"The only one who is world class, or has been world class, is Aguero because of the longevity of what he has done in this league, year in and year out," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"He won the league here and he has been doing it the longest. You have to give him a bit of credit. I think sometimes we bypass Aguero like he didn't happen."

Aguero is a two-time winner of the Premier League and has netted at least 20 league goals in four of his six seasons.

Henry believes the likes of Lukaku, Kane and Morata will eventually get to Aguero's level.

"Lukaku has just arrived at Manchester United, he hasn't played long in the Champions League," he said.

"For Harry Kane, last season was short in the Champions League. It was short in the Europa League and the Euros.

"Morata was often off the bench at Madrid. He had a good year at Juve but he was playing with [Fernando] Llorente or [Carlos] Tevez.

"They will get there and we should be happy to have these players in our league."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 26 September

03:15 Lacazette not just a goalscorer – Wenger
02:27 Aguero only world-class Premier League striker – Henry
01:21 Kane: I use Ronaldo and Messi as motivation
00:25 Rodriguez penalty call correct for Wenger

Monday 25 September

23:55 Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
23:31 Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
22:52 Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
21:14 No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
20:12 Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
20:03 Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
19:31 Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
19:12 Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
19:04 Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
18:51 A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
17:59 Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
17:47 Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
17:37 Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
16:55 Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
16:14 Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
15:44 FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
15:33 Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
15:07 Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
14:50 Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
14:26 Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
13:46 Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
13:39 Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
13:35 Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
13:26 Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
13:14 Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
12:36 Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
12:15 Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
11:47 Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
11:45 Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
11:31 Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
10:55 Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
10:55 Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
10:35 Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
09:41 De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
07:23 Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
05:39 Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
04:39 MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
02:35 Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
01:48 Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
01:30 Klopp: I could write a book on defending
00:33 Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle

Sunday 24 September

23:30 Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
23:30 Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
22:54 CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
20:19 Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
18:52 Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
18:50 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
18:04 Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
17:11 Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
17:04 Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
16:28 Howedes ruled out for four weeks
16:18 Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
16:16 Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
16:11 Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
15:23 Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
14:34 Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
14:16 Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
12:58 21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
11:46 Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
11:17 Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
10:12 Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
08:51 Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
07:36 Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
06:41 MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
04:39 Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
03:51 Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
03:08 I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
01:55 Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
00:31 CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
00:20 Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
00:19 Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
00:05 Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics

Facebook