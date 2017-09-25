Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022

Suso has extended his AC Milan contract until 2022 after a fine start to the season in Serie A.

The former Liverpool man has impressed for the Rossoneri, building on a strong campaign last time out with two league goals early this term to earn a first international call-up for Spain.

His performances have seen the 23-year-old hold onto a first-team berth under Vincenzo Montella despite Milan's vast spending on attacking players in the recent transfer window.

And Suso has now been further rewarded with a deal that keeps him at San Siro for the next five years.

#ACMilan are delighted to announce that @suso30oficial has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2022 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 25, 2017

"AC Milan are delighted to announce that Suso has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2022," a statement on the club's official website read.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time, all agreeing on the outcome. Now the contract has been signed, it's official.

"This is great news for all the Rossoneri fans, and for one of the best players in the past season."

Milan also announced a new deal for emerging striker Patrick Cutrone, who has made an impressive impact in the first team this season, scoring four times.

The duration of the 19-year-old's deal will remain unchanged, but the club have "adjusted the economic contract".