Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey wants the Gunners to make the Emirates Stadium "a fortress" to give them a good shot at the Premier League title.
Arsene Wenger's side made it three wins and from three at home in the top flight this season with a 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday.
Two goals from Alexandre Lacazette secured the victory to send Arsenal back to within six points of leaders Manchester City, who joined Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham in winning at the weekend.
Ramsey was delighted to see his side match the result of the title favourites and has urged them to keep up winning ways at home.
"It was a fantastic performance," he told Sky Sports. "After all the results, none of them went our way at the weekend and we had to take full advantage of the fact we were at home.
"They've very strong this season so it's going to be a tough year, there's a lot of quality in those teams so it was important for us to get the win.
"We know they've very well organised and get plenty of players behind the ball. It's just a case of being patient and alert to the counter-attack. We always know it's going to be difficult against them.
"We want to make the Emirates a fortress. We've had three wins and hopefully we can build on that."
points— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 25, 2017
goals
happy Monday#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/B6E75glKt6
Ramsey feels Arsenal's organisation has improved since their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield last month, with Wenger's side having kept four clean sheets in five games since that loss.
"We saw against Chelsea we were a lot more organised and we perhaps could have nicked it at the end," he said. "That's the kind of performance we need away against the top teams and it was chalk and cheese to the game against Liverpool.
"We were a lot more organised, the distances between the units were a lot smaller. Against Liverpool, our distances were too big, the gaps between defence and midfield was massive."
Arsenal now turn their attention to Thursday's Europa League trip to BATE.
|Pulis rounds on ´cheating´ Sanchez amid Rodriguez penalty row
|Ramsey: Arsenal must make Emirates a fortress
|Arsenal 2 West Brom 0: Lacazette double enough for Gunners as Barry breaks Premier League record
|No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal
|Nineteen years and counting – Barry´s record-breaking Premier League career in Opta numbers
|Barry to break Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style
|Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022
|Real Madrid injuries will make no difference, says Bosz
|A waste of time - Klopp baffled by media questions ahead of Champions League tie
|Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking
|Juventus to appeal against fine, Agnelli ban issued by FIGC
|Aguero and Jesus partnership delights Guardiola
|Deulofeu, Semedo return for Barcelona but Alcacer dropped for Sporting CP clash
|Guardiola uneasy over lofty Manchester City comparisons
|FIFA ´applying common sense´ with expected poppy ban U-turn
|Walker: It was a nightmare facing Aguero
|Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
|Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
|Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
|Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
|Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
|Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
|Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
|Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
|Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
|Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
|Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
|Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
|Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
|Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle
|Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
|Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
|CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
|Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
|Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
|Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
|Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
|Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics