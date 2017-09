MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on

Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers kept the pressure on in the Western Conference in MLS, while Atlanta United claimed another win.

Goals from Daniel Salloi and Diego Rubio helped Sporting to a 2-1 victory at home to LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Salloi poked in the opener in the 18th minute before Rubio tapped in a Seth Sinovic pass in the first half for Peter Vermes' men.

Romain Alessandrini pulled a goal back for Galaxy but they were unable to find another at Children's Mercy Park.

WATCH: Gorgeous buildup by the squad and a cheeky finish by @danielsalloi has up early at @cmpark. 1-0 #SKCvLA pic.twitter.com/L8wnxzZvA5 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 24, 2017

Sporting are third in the Western Conference, a point adrift of leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sitting second are Portland, who recorded a 3-0 win over a nine-man Orlando City.

Diego Valeri opened the scoring from the penalty spot to extend his MLS-record scoring streak to nine matches.

Darren Mattocks doubled the lead before Jonathan Spector was sent off for Orlando early in the second half.

Valeri struck again prior to the hour-mark and substitute Victor also saw red for Orlando.

That's goal Number 20 of 2017 for El Maestro, the most by a Timber in a single campaign across all eras. @DiegoDv8 #RCTID #PORvORL pic.twitter.com/tl131fzaFI — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Atlanta extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 2-0 win at home to Montreal Impact.